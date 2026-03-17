Ustaad Bhagat Singh Advance Booking Crosses $200K In North America Before Release

Summary of this article
Ustaad Bhagat Singh booking crosses $200K in North America.
Overseas premieres expected before India theatrical release.
Early reaction praises Pawan Kalyan's entry scene.
Advance booking for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has started gaining momentum in international markets, particularly in North America. The film’s pre-sales have crossed $200,000 in the region, signalling strong early interest among overseas audiences.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh advance booking sees strong overseas response
According to an update shared on social media by distributor Prathyangira Cinemas on March 15, ticket sales in North America crossed the milestone during the early booking phase. The response from fans abroad is being seen as an encouraging sign for the Telugu film’s opening performance.
Premiere screenings for the film in North America are expected to take place ahead of the theatrical rollout in India. The growing overseas demand reflects the continued popularity of Telugu films in international markets, where fan-driven advance booking has become an important indicator of box office potential.
Benefit shows and special screenings
In India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a Government Order clarifying that benefit shows will be permitted instead of premiere shows. These special screenings are expected to begin very early in the morning, with reports suggesting start times around 4 AM or 5 AM.
Ticket prices for the benefit shows have reportedly been fixed at ₹500. Such screenings have traditionally attracted enthusiastic fan participation, especially for films starring major Telugu actors.
Early reactions from overseas screening
The film has also started generating early online reactions following overseas censor screenings. Film personality Umair Sandhu shared his first impression on X after attending one such screening.
“Pawan Kalyan entry scene is paisa vasool,” was written in the reaction posted online while referencing the opening sequence of the film.
Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban. The film is described as an action comedy centred around a powerful character and is reportedly a remake of Vijay’s Tamil film Theri.
At the box office, the film is expected to face competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.