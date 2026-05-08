Karthi Signs New Telugu Comedy With Meenakshi Chaudhary And MAD Director

Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, the entertainer marks another major step in the actor’s growing presence in Telugu cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Telugu Comedy Film
Karthi Signs New Telugu Comedy Film With Kalyan Shankar Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Karthi teams up with MAD director Kalyan Shankar for new Telugu entertainer.

  • Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Karthi as the female lead in the upcoming comedy film project.

  • Hyderabad pooja ceremony officially launched Karthi’s latest straight Telugu movie venture.

Karthi has officially begun work on his latest Telugu project, teaming up with director Kalyan Shankar for a comedy entertainer that recently went on floors in Hyderabad. The untitled film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony and has already started generating buzz among fans, especially across the Telugu-speaking states, where the actor enjoys a strong following.

The project marks another significant step in Karthi’s long-standing connection with Telugu cinema. While he has consistently dubbed and promoted his Tamil releases in Telugu over the years, this film sees him headlining another straight Telugu entertainer after a long gap.

Karthi and Kalyan Shankar join hands for a comedy entertainer

According to reports, the upcoming film is being directed by Kalyan Shankar, who rose to prominence following the success of MAD and MAD Square. Though the title has not yet been officially announced, the film is said to revolve around a fresh comedic setup aimed at family audiences.

The makers are reportedly planning a light-hearted entertainer packed with humour, quirky characters and energetic storytelling. Regular shooting is expected to begin soon.

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Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been cast opposite Karthi as the female lead. The pairing has already drawn attention online, especially after the project’s launch visuals surfaced on social media.

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Karthi continues strengthening his Telugu cinema presence

Over the years, Karthi has built a loyal fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with films like Yuganiki Okkadu, Awara, and Khaidi. He had also appeared in the bilingual film Oopiri alongside Nagarjuna, which further strengthened his reach in Tollywood.

During an earlier interview with The Times of India, it had been stated by Karthi that he was open to acting in Telugu films if the right script came his way. More than a decade later, that intention appears to be taking shape again with this new collaboration.

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Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, and the untitled comedy entertainer is expected to begin full-scale production shortly.

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