Chiyaan 63 Teaser: Vikram Reunites With Anand Shankar For The Action Entertainer

Summary of this article
Chiyaan Vikram's next film is with Iru Mugan fame director Anand Shankar.
The film was announced on April 17, 2026 on the actor's 60th birthday.
The first look teaser was unveiled alongside the announcement.
Chiyaan Vikram turned 60 on April 17, 2026. To mark the occasion, the actor has announced his next project, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, with a first look teaser. With this, he is reuniting with Anand Shankar.
Chiyaan 63 first glimpse out
On Friday, the makers of the film, Sathya Jyothi Films, announced that Chiyaan Vikram's Chiyaan 63 will be helmed by Iru Mugan fame director Anand Shankar. The announcement has got fans excited.
"What starts as a FLAME ends in a BLAZE #Chiyaan63 FIRST FLAME out now Wishing the one and only #ChiyaanVikram a very happy birthday! (sic)," the makers captioned the post.
Titled First Flame, the teaser features a smoke-filled setup, with Vikram’s character making a strong presence, with an energetic track composed by Santhosh Narayanan enhancing the atmosphere. The teaser hints that Chiyaan 63 will be a massive action entertainer.
Watch the teaser here.
Nothing much about the movie has been revealed yet. However, online reports suggest that Riya Shibu of Sarvam Maya fame might star as the co-lead. She had produced Vikram’s last film, Veera Dheera Sooran (2025).
Chiyaan 63 marks Vikram and Anand Shankar's second collaboration after the 2026 film Iru Mugan, where the actor played an ex-RAW agent.
On the professional front, Vikram's last outing was Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by SU Arun Kumar. It also starred Dushara Vijayan and SJ Suryah. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Earlier, Vikram announced plans to work with debut director Bodi Rajkumar, but there has been no updates on it yet.