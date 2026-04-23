Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Mani Ratnam, Ilaiyaraaja, Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram Cast Their Votes

Summary of this article
Prominent personalities from Kollywood, including Suriya, Mani Ratnam, Chiyaan Vikram and others, cast their votes early as Tamil Nadu's high-stakes Assembly election got underway across the state.
Earlier today, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay, among others, stepped out to cast ballots.
More Kollywood celebs are expected to turn up.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Voters across Tamil Nadu began casting their ballots today for the assembly elections. The state has over 5 crore registered voters for 234 assembly seats, with Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking to retain power for the second consecutive term and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami contesting to return to the treasury benches after five years. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across the state. This year, around 14 lakh first-time voters have also been enrolled for the TN State Elections.
Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram and others cast their votes
As Tamil Nadu headed to the polls for the 2026 Assembly elections, it wasn’t just political heavyweights that grabbed attention; prominent names from the Tamil entertainment industry turned up to exercise their right.
Celebs, including Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Pradeep Ranganathan, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, and Atlee, among others, stood in queues at their respective polling booths and voted like any other citizen.
Many celebs also showed their inked fingers and urged the people of Tamil Nadu to cast their votes.
Have a look at the videos here.
Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, 82, also turned up to show democratic leadership. He posed with his inked finger after casting his vote.
Radikaa Sarathkumar, R Sarath Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, Dhruv Vikram, Trisha, Khushbu Sundar, Shruti Haasan and several Kollywood stars also cast their votes across Tamil Nadu, adding star power to the democratic process.