Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Mani Ratnam, Ilaiyaraaja, Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram Cast Their Votes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Voters across Tamil Nadu began casting their ballots today for the assembly elections. The state has over 5 crore registered voters for 234 assembly seats, with Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking to retain power for the second consecutive term and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami contesting to return to the treasury benches after five years. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across the state. This year, around 14 lakh first-time voters have also been enrolled for the TN State Elections.