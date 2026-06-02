South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): KD The Devil, Patriot, Peddi And Others

This week of June has an interesting line-up of South titles.
Some of the top OTT releases of this week include KD: The Devil and Patriot.
Peddi is a major theatrical release this week.
The first week of June is going to be an exciting one with several amazing OTT and theatrical releases. From action thrillers, sports to family dramas, this week's titles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada will keep you hooked for sure. In the OTT space, KD: The Devil and Patriot, among others, can be interesting titles to watch. Theatres are also going to be packed as some highly anticipated film releases, including Ram Charan's Peddi, are set to hit the screens.
New OTT releases of the week (June 1-7, 2026)
1. KD: The Devil - June 5 (Zee5)
Directed by Prem, the action thriller will be available to stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Set in Bengaluru’s underworld during the 1970s, it follows Kalidasa, or KD, a young man who gets into crime after his idol Dhak Deva threatens his family. It explores themes of revenge, rivalry and brotherhood.
Dhruva Sarja plays the lead role. Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Vandan, Suraj, Deepika Gowda, Ravi Shankar, Ravichandran, and Ramesh Aravind, among others, round out the cast.
2. Patriot - June 5 (Zee5)
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the action-packed Malayalam spy thriller is headlined by Mammootty. It follows Dr. Daniel James (Mammootty), who is declared a suspect. A lookout notice has also been issued against him. He embarks on a secret mission to clear his name. Mohanlal’s character Colonel Rahim Naik stands by his friend, helping James in the high-stakes journey.
Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran and Rajeev Menon are also part of the cast.
3. Carmeni Selvam - June 3 (Prime Video)
Directed by Ram Chakri, the Tamil family drama stars Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in key roles. The film is about a family's financial challenges and how circumstances change their values.
4. 29 - June 5 (Netflix)
Directed by Rathna Kumar and produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj, the Tamil coming-of-age drama stars Vidhu and Preethi Asrani. It follows Sathya, a young man who re-discovers himself after his encounter with Viji. The film explores themes of self-discovery, self-worth, identity and relationships.
5. Peter - June 5 (Prime Video)
The Kannada suspense drama, starring Rajesh Dhruva and Janvi Rayala, will be available in its original Kannada, alongside dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
It follows a troubled drummer who returns to his hometown in Coorg after years, and starts to experience some horrible memories, leading him to investigate a mysterious incident, unravelling dark secrets and hidden truths.
South theatrical releases this week
6. Peddi - June 4
Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is the major release of the week. Ram plays the role of an athlete, drawing inspiration from the remarkable journeys of sporting icons such as MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.
7. Mango Pachcha - June 5
The Kannada action drama stars Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel, Hamsa Prathap, and Jai Gopinath.
It follows Prashantha, a young man who begins his journey as an ordinary DVD store owner in Mysuru between 2001 and 2011. But his ambition leads him to underworld crime.
8. Parimala and Co - June 5
The Tamil dark comedy film is directed by Pandiraaj. It stars Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, and Yogi Babu.
The movie follows a dysfunctional family whose life takes an unexpected turn following a gangster's sudden and mysterious death. It shows how they navigate the aftermath of the murder.
Which South films are you going to watch this week?