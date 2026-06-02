South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): KD The Devil, Patriot, Peddi And Others

The first week of June is going to be an exciting one with several amazing OTT and theatrical releases. From action thrillers, sports to family dramas, this week's titles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada will keep you hooked for sure. In the OTT space, KD: The Devil and Patriot, among others, can be interesting titles to watch. Theatres are also going to be packed as some highly anticipated film releases, including Ram Charan's Peddi, are set to hit the screens.