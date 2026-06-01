Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's crime thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is inching close to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. On its second Sunday, the film remained steady with its collections. Despite the film's strong opening, the collections saw a dip after Day 4, and after earning Rs 81.95 crore in the first week, the collections dropped further. Worldwide, Drishyam 3 has already stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark.