Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam 3 earned Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday (day 11), a minor 4.9% improvement from the Saturday (day 10) earnings of Rs 5.10 crore.
It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club today.
Worldwide, it has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal's crime thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is inching close to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. On its second Sunday, the film remained steady with its collections. Despite the film's strong opening, the collections saw a dip after Day 4, and after earning Rs 81.95 crore in the first week, the collections dropped further. Worldwide, Drishyam 3 has already stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 11
According to Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday (day 11), a minor 4.9% improvement from the Saturday (day 10) earnings of Rs 5.10 crore. Prior to that, the Mohanlal-starrer had reached as low as Rs 4.30 crore on Friday (day 9). The domestic box office of Drishyam 3 stands at Rs 96.70 crore (Rs 112.20 crore gross) after 11 days.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 116.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 is Rs 228.95 crore.
On its second Sunday, it recorded around 43.5% occupancy from 2,454 shows. The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor. On Day 10, the original version collected Rs 4.85 crore across 1,782 shows. The Telugu and Tamil versions earned Rs 20 lakhs. The Kannada version earned only Rs 10 lakhs.
The Hindi remake of Drishyam 3 is yet to be released. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, it will hit the screens this October.
Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty. Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil round out the cast.