Ajith Kumar Mother Death: CM Vijay, Trisha Visit Grieving Actor At Chennai Home

Ajith Kumar's mother's death prompted emotional visits from Vijay and Trisha in Chennai.
Mohini Mani died at 85, nearly three years after her husband P Subramaniam.
Tamil cinema personalities extended support as Ajith’s family sought privacy during mourning.
The news of Ajith Kumar's mother's death has drawn an emotional response from the Tamil film fraternity, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan among those who personally visited the actor’s Chennai residence to stand by him during his loss. Their late-night visit followed the passing of Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani, who died at the age of 85 after a period of declining health.
Visuals circulating online showed Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence amid security arrangements. The Tamil Nadu CM was seen meeting and embracing the actor before spending time with the bereaved family inside the house. Trisha Krishnan was also spotted paying her respects, with videos capturing her greeting Ajith and offering condolences.
Vijay and Trisha visit Ajith Kumar after Mohini Mani's death
The visit has quickly gained attention across social media, especially as Vijay and Trisha remain closely watched public figures. However, the focus of the evening remained firmly on solidarity and grief as members of the film industry gathered around Ajith and his family.
Ajith Kumar's family seeks privacy after Mohini Mani's death
Mohini Mani’s death comes nearly three years after the passing of her husband P Subramaniam. According to a statement issued by the family, it was shared by Ajith Kumar and his brothers that their mother had passed away peacefully in her sleep and had been a source of love, wisdom and quiet strength throughout their lives.
It was further requested by the family that privacy be respected during this period of mourning, while noting that the last rites would remain a private affair.
The funeral is scheduled to take place on May 31 in a private ceremony.