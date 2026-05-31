Ranveer Singh Don 3 Controversy Deepens As Farhan, Zoya Reportedly Reject Peace Offer

Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy reportedly widened after a peace proposal was allegedly rejected.
ABP Live claimed Farhan and Zoya Akhtar declined a fresh collaboration offer.
FWICE involvement and reported Rs 45 crore dispute continue shaping industry debate.
The Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy appears far from settled, with fresh reports suggesting the actor made an effort to mend ties with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. According to an ABP Live report, Singh allegedly proposed working together on another film to ease tensions surrounding his exit from Don 3. The reported offer, however, was said to have been rejected.
Ranveer Singh's reported peace proposal
As per reports, Ranveer Singh allegedly suggested a mutually chosen project with Farhan Akhtar. A similar offer was reportedly extended to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, with whom he previously collaborated on Gully Boy. The report stated that neither Farhan nor his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani accepted the proposal.
The development comes amid an already tense industry atmosphere surrounding the project.
Don 3 dispute and FWICE involvement explained
The conflict reportedly began after Singh exited Don 3 following extensive pre-production and the release of an announcement promo. Excel Entertainment has since sought damages reportedly amounting to Rs 45 crore.
According to an India Today report, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has escalated the matter by approaching producer bodies including IMPPA and the Producers Guild of India. The wider concern, it has been suggested, relates to setting clearer industry rules around contractual exits and project commitments.
Earlier, it had been stated by Singh's team that professional disagreements should be handled with "dignity, maturity and mutual respect." The actor has otherwise maintained public silence.
While no official confirmation has emerged from Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar or Excel Entertainment regarding the reported peace offer, the Don 3 dispute continues to dominate Bollywood conversations.