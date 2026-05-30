'Ban FWICE Not Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma Slams Cine Body Over Its Non-Cooperation Directive Against The Actor

"FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it's a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar (sic)," he wrote.