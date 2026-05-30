'Ban FWICE Not Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma Slams Cine Body Over Its Non-Cooperation Directive Against The Actor

Ram Gopal Varma slammed the FWICE over its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
He argued that actors like Ranveer Singh contribute towards employment and box-office success.
He also called the cine body an "extremely outdated union system."
Earlier this week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperative directive against actor Ranveer Singh over his alleged abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The federation claimed that Singh failed to respond to multiple requests to appear before them and discuss the matter. FWICE's ban on Ranveer prompted mixed reactions from the industry, with many supporting the actor and calling out the film body.
Ram Gopal Varma, slamming FWICE, called it a "kangaroo court". He also questioned its decision to ban Ranveer.
Ram Gopal Varma on FWICE's ban on Ranveer
Varma shared a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter). He called FWICE an "extremely outdated muscle flexing union system."
He also argued that the federation doesn't have the authority to pass its judgment on such disputes and compared it to a "kangaroo court".
"FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it's a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar (sic)," he wrote.
Varma also defended how the stars contribute to employment for lakhs of FWICE workers and box office success.
He gave unsolicited advice to all concerned to "not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties."
Have a look at RGV's post here.
Earlier, Sanjay Gupta and Shobhaa De also criticised FWICE. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon called the federation’s action ‘strange’. CINTAA’s Vice-President and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has also defended Ranveer.