What's In A Name? Seattle's Iconic Stadium Gears Up For FIFA World Cup 2026 Games

The earth-shaking '12s' might not be out in their full, but expect the Lumen Field to be as noisy as any other stadium when the USA take on Australia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 group match on June 19. Of course, the stadium will be known simply as the Seattle Stadium, to comply with FIFA guidelines, but the soccer fans would still feel its aura. Home to Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) and NFL outfit Seattle Seahawks, with their loyal '12th man', it is one of the most iconic venues in America and boasts an unrivalled fan experience. The Seattle Stadium will host six matches during the World Cup: four in the group stage (Belgium vs Egypt on June 15, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar on June 24, and Egypt vs Iran on June 26) and one each in the next two rounds.

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2026 FIFA World Cup Seattle Stadium photos-
A partial covering is seen over Lumen branding at Lumen Field, which will be named Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Seattle World Cup fan festival
A person walks by Lumen Field, which will be named Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Seattle skyline stadium view
A Lumen Field sign is seen with "Lumen" removed, as preparations continue before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Lumen Field soccer pitch photos
People walk by Lumen Field, which will be named Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as fencing goes up around the perimeter, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Seattle Stadium aerial view pics
A sign is displayed as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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FIFA 26 Seattle hybrid grass field pictures
Workers sprinkle extra grass seeds on the field as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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World Cup Group D matches Seattle
A worker pressure washes seats in the upper concourse as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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FIFA World Cup Host City Seattle
Workers remove rubber pellets at the edge of the hybrid natural grass field as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Seattle Washington USA 2026
Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, is seen with new signage as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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FIFA World Cup Seattle venue
A general view of Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Lumen Field World Cup 2026
A general view of Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Seattle Stadium World Cup
Lumen branding is seen covered by black tape as preparations continue at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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