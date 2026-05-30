What's In A Name? Seattle's Iconic Stadium Gears Up For FIFA World Cup 2026 Games
The earth-shaking '12s' might not be out in their full, but expect the Lumen Field to be as noisy as any other stadium when the USA take on Australia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 group match on June 19. Of course, the stadium will be known simply as the Seattle Stadium, to comply with FIFA guidelines, but the soccer fans would still feel its aura. Home to Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) and NFL outfit Seattle Seahawks, with their loyal '12th man', it is one of the most iconic venues in America and boasts an unrivalled fan experience. The Seattle Stadium will host six matches during the World Cup: four in the group stage (Belgium vs Egypt on June 15, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar on June 24, and Egypt vs Iran on June 26) and one each in the next two rounds.
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