Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open: Former World No. 1 Faces Rising American Star

Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Set 1, Jovic Breaks
Iva Jovic strikes first in the opening set, securing a crucial break of serve to move 3-2 ahead on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The 17-year-old American continues to impress with her composure and consistency from the baseline, putting early pressure on the four-time Grand Slam champion in this third-round clash.
Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Set 1
The opening set remains finely balanced at 2-2. Osaka's powerful serve is helping her dictate points, but Jovic is showing impressive composure from the baseline, extending rallies and forcing errors. Both players are holding serve comfortably as an intriguing tactical battle unfolds in Paris.
Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Game On!
Naomi Osaka makes a confident start on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, holding serve comfortably to move 1-0 ahead. The four-time Grand Slam champion looks sharp early on, but teenage American Iva Jovic is expected to test Osaka's clay-court credentials in what promises to be an intriguing third-round battle.
Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: What happened in round 2?
Naomi Osaka defeated Donna Vekic 7(7)-6(1), 6-4 in the second round of the French Open 2026, delivering a composed and increasingly dominant performance after a tight opening set.
Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Streaming!
The match is on Court Suzanne Lenglen and is scheduled to begin around 2:30pm IST. The Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026 third-round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Iva Jovic takes on Naomi Osaka at Roland-Garros 2026. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments and all the action from Court Suzanne Lenglen.