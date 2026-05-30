Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open: Former World No. 1 Faces Rising American Star

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Naomi Osaka faces rising American teenager Iva Jovic in a highly anticipated French Open 2026 third-round clash at Roland Garros on May 30. Osaka, seeded 16th, arrives with momentum after straight-set wins over Laura Siegemund and Donna Vekic, showing improved confidence on clay while reaching the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019. Jovic, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the tournament's breakout stars, defeating Alexandra Eala and Emma Navarro without dropping a set. The 18-year-old's fearless baseline game and strong recent clay-court form make her a dangerous opponent. With both players chasing a maiden French Open Round of 16 appearance, the contest promises powerful rallies, aggressive shot-making, and a fascinating battle between Osaka's experience and Jovic's youthful momentum.

LIVE UPDATES

30 May 2026, 03:00:58 pm IST Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Set 1, Jovic Breaks Iva Jovic strikes first in the opening set, securing a crucial break of serve to move 3-2 ahead on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The 17-year-old American continues to impress with her composure and consistency from the baseline, putting early pressure on the four-time Grand Slam champion in this third-round clash.

30 May 2026, 02:59:14 pm IST Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Set 1 The opening set remains finely balanced at 2-2. Osaka's powerful serve is helping her dictate points, but Jovic is showing impressive composure from the baseline, extending rallies and forcing errors. Both players are holding serve comfortably as an intriguing tactical battle unfolds in Paris.

30 May 2026, 02:57:09 pm IST Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Game On! Naomi Osaka makes a confident start on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, holding serve comfortably to move 1-0 ahead. The four-time Grand Slam champion looks sharp early on, but teenage American Iva Jovic is expected to test Osaka's clay-court credentials in what promises to be an intriguing third-round battle.

30 May 2026, 02:57:09 pm IST Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: What happened in round 2? Naomi Osaka defeated Donna Vekic 7(7)-6(1), 6-4 in the second round of the French Open 2026, delivering a composed and increasingly dominant performance after a tight opening set.

30 May 2026, 02:23:26 pm IST Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Streaming! The match is on Court Suzanne Lenglen and is scheduled to begin around 2:30pm IST. The Iva Jovic Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2026 third-round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.