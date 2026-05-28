Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic Live Score, French Open 2026: Japanese Ace Eyes Victory Against Croatian At Roland-Garros

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic Live Score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros 2026 second-round clash between Naomi Osaka and Donna Vekic at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday, 28 May. Osaka arrives in Paris aiming for another deep Grand Slam run after reaching the US Open semifinals in 2025, her best major result since lifting the 2021 Australian Open title. The four-time Grand Slam champion also grabbed attention in the opening round with her striking custom outfit at Court Suzanne-Lenglen, sparking debate after opponent Laura Siegemund criticised the lengthy pre-match fashion reveal. Osaka eventually sealed a straight-sets win and now faces Vekic in a matchup between aggressive first-strike tennis and the Croatian’s steadier clay-court game. Osaka’s powerful serve could prove decisive, though Vekic remains capable of causing problems from the baseline.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 01:21:27 pm IST Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic Live Score, French Open 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India. The tournament will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD channels. Regional language coverage will also be available on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD.