Thousands Protest In Colombia Against Reforms Initiated By Petro-Led Govt | Pics

Anti-government protests have erupted in Colombia against the reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro. Thousands of people have hit the streets in protest over political, economic and social reforms backed by President Gustavo Petro, and to demand action against deteriorating security.

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara

Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro, one with a sign that reads in Spanish: "Get out Petro" in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters wave Colombian flags from the statue of Simon Bolivar during a march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro, featured on sign, in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters with umbrellas in the colors of the Colombian flag march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia. The banner reads in Spanish: "No to Petro reforms. Colombia rejects them."

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Veterans march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
An anti-government protester carries a crucifix during a march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Protest | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Anti-government protesters gather at Bolivar square against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia

