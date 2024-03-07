Thousands Protest In Colombia Against Reforms Initiated By Petro-Led Govt | Pics

Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro, one with a sign that reads in Spanish: "Get out Petro" in Bogota, Colombia.
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.
Anti-government protesters wave Colombian flags from the statue of Simon Bolivar during a march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.
Advertisement
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro, featured on sign, in Bogota, Colombia.
Anti-government protesters with umbrellas in the colors of the Colombian flag march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.
Advertisement
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia. The banner reads in Spanish: "No to Petro reforms. Colombia rejects them."
Advertisement
Veterans march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.
Advertisement
An anti-government protester carries a crucifix during a march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.
Anti-government protesters gather at Bolivar square against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia.