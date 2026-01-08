Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

Tensions are flaring in the Minneapolis area, as protesters and law enforcement clash after an ICE agent fatally shot
Tensions flared in the Minneapolis area, as protesters and law enforcement clash after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman yesterday. Pepper balls have been fired toward a crowd of demonstrators outside a federal building, with agents also deploying a gas-like substance, the CNN reported.
The killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good during an immigration operation has sparked national outrage. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the woman had refused commands to get out of her vehicle before she tried to run over and kill or harm the officer.
The protesting crowd chanted slogans attacking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency as officers pushed against protesters, detaining several including one who struck an agent with a cardboard sign.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, disputed the federal government's account and blamed Trump for what they called an 'unnecessary provocation by deploying federal law enforcement'.
In a social media post US vice President JD Vance wrote that congressional Democrats and Democrats running for president should be asked, "Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?"
Local officials and witnesses have contradicted federal account of events, as demonstrators and law enforcement were seen clashing in Minneapolis during the protest today.