Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist

Cold day conditions continue on January 8.
Dense fog is likely to disrupt rail, road, and air traffic across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and UP.
Light northwest winds during the day, calm nights.
AQI poor category; Gurgaon 394 hazardous; air quality remains challenging.
Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region continue to experience intense winter conditions on January 8, 2026, recording a second consecutive cold day as dense fog blankets the region and icy northwest winds keep temperatures significantly below normal. The India Meteorological Department defines a cold day as occurring when minimum temperatures fall below 10°C and maximum temperatures are at least 4.5°C below the seasonal normal. Both Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded cold day conditions on January 7, and similar conditions are forecast for January 8. The extreme cold combined with dense fog creates hazardous conditions across the NCR region.
Moderate to Dense Fog Disrupts Morning Travel
Moderate to dense fog is expected during morning hours across Delhi NCR on January 8, with visibility dropping to 600-1200 metres at various locations. This severe fog significantly disrupts road, rail, and air traffic throughout the NCR region and adjoining Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Visibility could plummet to near-zero levels in some areas. Drivers are urged to use headlights and maintain safe distances, while airline operations remain under CAT III protocols restricting aircraft movements.
Temperature Trends and Air Quality
Maximum temperatures on January 8 are expected between 15-17°C, marginally above January 7 but still significantly below the normal 25-26°C. Minimum temperatures remain around 7-9°C. Light northwest winds during daytime will turn calm at night with mist returning during evening hours. Cold conditions are forecast to intensify further through January 15. Air quality across Delhi NCR remains poor with AQI 200-250 in Delhi, while Gurgaon records a hazardous AQI of 394.
Noida and Gurgaon Updates
Noida experiences morning fog with temperatures around 11-12°C, improving to 18-19°C by afternoon. Gurgaon similarly faces dense fog during early morning, with afternoon temperatures reaching 18-19°C. Both areas experience calm winds of 5-9 kmph, allowing fog persistence. Residents are advised to take precautions during the morning and evening when both fog and cold are most severe.