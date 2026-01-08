Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region continue to experience intense winter conditions on January 8, 2026, recording a second consecutive cold day as dense fog blankets the region and icy northwest winds keep temperatures significantly below normal. The India Meteorological Department defines a cold day as occurring when minimum temperatures fall below 10°C and maximum temperatures are at least 4.5°C below the seasonal normal. Both Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded cold day conditions on January 7, and similar conditions are forecast for January 8. The extreme cold combined with dense fog creates hazardous conditions across the NCR region.

