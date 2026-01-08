United States Withdraws From UN Climate Convention

The UNFCCC move was part of a broader withdrawal from 66 international agreements and organisations, including major climate and environmental bodies such as the IPCC, IRENA and IUCN.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump
US Informs UN Of Its Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement (representational image)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United States has withdrawn from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

  • It has become the first and only country to exit the foundational global climate agreement.

  • The decision marks a complete disengagement of the US from international climate action and is seen as a setback to global efforts to combat climate change.

The United States on Thursday withdrew from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the overarching 1992 international agreement that sets out the basic rules and principles for addressing climate change.

The United States is the first and only country to exit the agreement, which includes every other nation in the world as a member.

The UNFCCC was among as many as 66 international agreements and organisations that the United States pulled out of on Thursday, saying they “no longer serve American interests”.

These included several climate-related bodies such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), International Solar Alliance (ISA), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), and UN Oceans.

The researchers argue that climate vulnerability is emerging as a critical determinant of health outcomes — alongside conventional factors such as poverty, food security and access to services. - Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
2025 Extreme Weather Pushed Millions to Adaptation Limits: Report

BY Outlook News Desk

“This follows a review ordered earlier this year of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions, and treaties that the United States is a member of or party to, or that the United States funds or supports,” a statement from the US White House said.

Related Content
Related Content

“These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively such that US taxpayer dollars are best allocated in other ways to support the relevant missions,” it added.

The United States had withdrawn from the 2015 Paris Agreement immediately after Donald Trump assumed office for a second term last year. He had also pulled out of the Paris Agreement during his first term, though his successor Joe Biden had reinstated US participation.

Thursday’s decisions mark a complete disengagement of the United States from international climate action and represent a setback to the global fight against climate change. The UNFCCC is the foundational international agreement on climate change, recognising the problem and outlining the core principles for addressing it. The 2015 Paris Agreement and the 1997 Kyoto Protocol are instruments under the UNFCCC that guide global climate action.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  3. Kerala Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Jagadeesan's 139 Takes KER To 294/8

  4. Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Shivang's Fifer Halts KAR At 207

  5. Bengal Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Gharami, Shahbaz Push BEN To 269

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  4. Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kathua, 3 Jaish Terrorists Suspected Trapped

  5. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Hardik Pandya Stars For Baroda

  2. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  5. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  6. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  7. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist

  8. SAG Awards 2026 (Actor Awards) Nominations List: One Battle After Another, The Studio Lead The Race