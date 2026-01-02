Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Williams is a two-time finalist at the Melbourne Park event, losing to her sister Serena in both of those showpiece matches, in 2003 and 2017

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venus Williams
Venus Williams in action at the Charlotte Invitational in December
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venus Williams will become the oldest woman to feature in the main draw of Aus Open

  • Williams is a two-time finalist at the Melbourne Park event

  • She has not appeared at the event since 2021

Venus Williams will become the oldest woman to ever feature in the main draw of the Australian Open later this month, having accepted a wildcard entry at the age of 45.

Williams is a two-time finalist at the Melbourne Park event, losing to her sister Serena in both of those showpiece matches, in 2003 and 2017.

She has not appeared at the event since 2021, when she lost to Sara Errani in the second round, while she only returned to the WTA Tour in August following a long hiatus.

Williams made her grand slam return at the US Open but lost to Karolina Muchova in the first round, having become the second-oldest winner of a WTA Tour-level match when she beat Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open in the build-up to that event.

She will now surpass Kimiko Date as the oldest player to feature in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, with the tournament getting under way on January 18.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career," Williams said upon accepting her wildcard.

Williams has also accepted wildcards for the Auckland Open and Hobart International, with the former event starting on Tuesday.  

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  4. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism