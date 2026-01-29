Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open SF: Kazakh Races To Early Lead In Set 1

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Love All!
The second semi-final is underway at the Rod Laver Arena. Elena Rybakina serves first and takes the game on love, making a perfect start to the match. Jessica Pegula has also been serving well so far and would look to hold strongly too. The winner meets Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elina Svitolina minutes back.
Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Head-To-Head
The head-to-head record between Rybakina and Pegula depicts their intense rivalry. The two are tied at 3-3 in their six meetings that precede the upcoming semi-final clash between them. Rybakina won the last time the two met, as she secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory at the semifinal of the WTA Finals in 2025.
