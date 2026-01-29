Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open SF: Kazakh Races To Early Lead In Set 1

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 SF: Catch all the live action from the second semi-final of this tournament

Bhuvan Gupta
Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final
Elena Rybakina book a place in the quarterfinals after beating Elise Mertens at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Good Afternoon Tennis fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026. In the 2nd semi-final of the women's singles category, American 6th seed Jessica Pegula faces Kazakhstan's 5th seed Elena Rybakina for a spot in the finale. Pegula, who is the last American standing, reached her first Melbourne semi-final without dropping a single set. She is coming on the back of a sensational quarter-final win over Amanda Anisimova. However, she will face an in-form Rybakina, who arrives with massive momentum after dismantling World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. With their career head-to-head locked at 3–3, this match is going to be a cracker. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Love All!

The second semi-final is underway at the Rod Laver Arena. Elena Rybakina serves first and takes the game on love, making a perfect start to the match. Jessica Pegula has also been serving well so far and would look to hold strongly too. The winner meets Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elina Svitolina minutes back.

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Head-To-Head

The head-to-head record between Rybakina and Pegula depicts their intense rivalry. The two are tied at 3-3 in their six meetings that precede the upcoming semi-final clash between them. Rybakina won the last time the two met, as she secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory at the semifinal of the WTA Finals in 2025.

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 SF: Follow Sabalenka Vs Svitolina

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina still has a lot of time before it starts. Till then, follow the live coverage of the 1st semi-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina at the Rod Laver Arena.

Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 SF: Welcome

Good Morning and welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open's 2nd semi-final between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina at the Rod Laver Arena. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned.

