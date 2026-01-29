Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open SF: Kazakh Races To Early Lead In Set 1

Elena Rybakina book a place in the quarterfinals after beating Elise Mertens at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Good Afternoon Tennis fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026. In the 2nd semi-final of the women's singles category, American 6th seed Jessica Pegula faces Kazakhstan's 5th seed Elena Rybakina for a spot in the finale. Pegula, who is the last American standing, reached her first Melbourne semi-final without dropping a single set. She is coming on the back of a sensational quarter-final win over Amanda Anisimova. However, she will face an in-form Rybakina, who arrives with massive momentum after dismantling World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. With their career head-to-head locked at 3–3, this match is going to be a cracker. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 03:57:48 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Love All! The second semi-final is underway at the Rod Laver Arena. Elena Rybakina serves first and takes the game on love, making a perfect start to the match. Jessica Pegula has also been serving well so far and would look to hold strongly too. The winner meets Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Elina Svitolina minutes back.

29 Jan 2026, 03:29:20 pm IST Jessica Pegula Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open: Head-To-Head The head-to-head record between Rybakina and Pegula depicts their intense rivalry. The two are tied at 3-3 in their six meetings that precede the upcoming semi-final clash between them. Rybakina won the last time the two met, as she secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory at the semifinal of the WTA Finals in 2025.

