Sabalenka Vs Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 SF: Classic Battle Between Belarussian And Ukrainian On Cards

2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Zheng Qinwen, of China | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Good Afternoon Tennis fans. It is time for the crunch and the most exciting phase of the Australian Open 2026. Welcome to our live blog covering the first women’s singles semi-final match between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and resurgent Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the Rod Laver Arena. Both players enter today's match with an identical 10-0 records to start the season. Sabalenka is chasing her fourth consecutive Melbourne final and third title, while Svitolina is playing in her first Australian Open semi-final after 13 attempts. Having dismantled Coco Gauff in just 59 minutes, the Ukrainian 12th seed looks to be in career-best form. However, Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a single set this tournament, holds a dominant 5-1 head-to-head lead. It is going to be a classic battle, so stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 02:15:16 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 SF: 1st Set|Game On Svitolina won the first points of this semi-final with a strong back hand that Sabalenka could not reach. The Belarussian follows up with a strong forehand later on in the first game to make it 40-40. Raw power on display from Aryna. Wooof. Sabalenka wins the first set in style. She conceded the first three points but since then, she has been exceptional.

29 Jan 2026, 02:15:16 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Here They Come Here they come. Both Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina have entered the Rod Laver Arena amid much fanfare, and in front of a packed crowd in Melbourne. The warm-ups have begun and the match will begin shortly.

29 Jan 2026, 01:56:36 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Aryna Sabalenka leads the head-to-head battle against Elina Svitolina by 5-1 from 6 meetings. In their most recent match-up in 2025, the Belarussian won in straight sets 6-3 and 7-5. In the hard court surface, Sabalenka leads 2-0.

29 Jan 2026, 01:53:47 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: How Both Reached Here? Aryna Sabalenka crushed Iva Jovic (6-3, 6-0), Victoria Mboko (6-1, 7-6), and Anastasia Potapova (7-6, 7-6), enroute to the semis. Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, stormed through by upsetting Coco Gauff (6-1, 6-2), Mirra Andreeva (6-2, 6-4), and Linda Noskova (6-1, 6-0), remaining undefeated in 2026.

29 Jan 2026, 01:42:52 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Ukrainian's Incredible Story Elina Svitolina is making her first Australian Open semi-final appearance at the age of 31. Ever since she returned to the Tennis circuit in 2022 after the birth of her daughter Skai, the Ukrainian has been impressive as she transitioned her defensive gameplay into more attacking. At 31, she is also hoping to reach her first-ever Grand Slam finale and beat Aryna Sabalenka for the first time since 2020.

29 Jan 2026, 12:50:27 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Sensational Sabalenka The World No. 1 is eyeing her 3rd Australian Open title in four years -- having won the tournament back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. In the 2025 final, the Belarussian was denied a three-peat by USA's Madison Keys but since then, Aryna has been a different beast. She has not dropped a single set in this edition and has only lost twice in her last 45 matches on hard court. She is really the real deal and the one to beat this year.

29 Jan 2026, 12:38:39 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Timing And Streaming Info The match will start from 2:00PM (IST) onwards and it can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.