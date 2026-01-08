Thiruparankundram: A Local Dispute, A Court Order, And The Politics Of Faith

In an interview with Outlook, Ravikumar questioned the very premise of the case. “The petition has been filed by a person who claims that the lamp must be lit only on that particular pillar. The court should have required the petitioner to produce proof to substantiate this claim—that is the legally appropriate procedure. Instead, the judges observed that the temple administration and the Tamil Nadu government failed to prove that the pillar was not meant for lighting the lamp. It isn't easy to understand what kind of justice this is. This, too, is contrary to law,” he said.