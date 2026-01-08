Thiruparankundram: A Local Dispute, A Court Order, And The Politics Of Faith

The controversy over lighting a deepam near a dargah reveals how law, religion and electoral strategy intersect in contemporary Tamil Nadu.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
A view of the Thirupparankundram hill, in Madurai, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
A view of the Thirupparankundram hill, in Madurai, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

· Thiruparankundram Row: Madras High Court Allows Lighting of Lamp, Rejects Tamil Nadu Government’s Appeal

·  What began as a local dispute has evolved into a larger political confrontation intersecting faith, law, and electoral strategy.

 ·  DMK, VCK and left parties allege judicial overreach in the case

The demand to light a deepam near the dargah at Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu is snowballing into a major political and social flashpoint. The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench, by dismissing the Tamil Nadu government’s petition against an earlier single-judge order permitting the lighting of the lamp on the hill, has given the controversy a fresh lease of life. With the DMK government indicating it will appeal the judgment, the issue is poised to become a significant electoral fault line ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Allegations of judicial overreach have been raised in political and legal circles, even as the controversy increasingly straddles sensitive religious sentiments and constitutional questions. What began as a local dispute has now evolved into a larger political confrontation that intersects with faith, law, and electoral strategy.

The BJP has seized upon the Madurai Bench’s observations against the Tamil Nadu government, projecting them as a vindication of its stand. The court took exception to the State’s argument that apprehensions over law and order and public peace justified its challenge to an earlier order of Justice G.R. Swaminathan, which had permitted the lighting of a deepam despite objections from a section of the local population.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has stayed the release of a book allegedly targeting Justice G.R. Swaminathan, the single-judge who had earlier permitted the lighting of the lamp at the disputed pillar. Observing that the proposed publication—based on its title and contents as presented in the petition—was “highly derogatory and abusive” and crossed “all limits,” the court initiated contempt proceedings against the publishers.

The controversy—fraught with the potential for communal polarisation—reignited with a petition filed by Rama Ravikumar of the Hindu Munnani, seeking permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar on the higher peak of the Thiruparankundram hill, less than 50 metres from the dargah. Traditionally, the ritual had been performed at the Uchchi Pillaiyar temple located on the hill.

Overruling the State government’s objections, Justice Swaminathan allowed the plea, holding that the lamp could be lit at both locations. However, the DMK government refused to grant permission despite the order, prompting contempt of court proceedings. In his judgment, Justice Swaminathan described the stone pillar near the dargah as a “deepathoon”—a term that, according to local political leaders, had not been used earlier to describe the structure. The judgment has drawn sharp criticism over what many describe as judicial overreach.

The state argued that the pillar was just a survey stone left by the British in the 18th century.  The government, relied its arguments, on extracts from an 1879 book by Surveyor General JT Walker on the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India. But the High Court observed that there is ample evidence that the pillar was not a survey stone. This observation by the Court also generated huge controversy.

  The government’s refusal to observe the single bench order led to the  contempt proceedings. It further escalated tensions when the judge impleaded the Union Home Secretary, a move that drew sharp criticism from several political parties, including the DMK, the CPM, and the VCK. The escalating controversy prompted the DMK to initiate impeachment proceedings against the judge, underscoring how a local religious dispute has escalated into a high-stakes political and institutional confrontation. On December 9, 107 Members of Parliament signed a petition seeking the impeachment of Justice G.R. Swaminathan – who has impleaded the home secretary in New Delhi. The notice, according to sources, is with the Loksabha speaker.

While the BJP has welcomed the division bench’s judgment, portraying it as a victory for all devotees of Lord Murugan, the DMK and its allies have questioned the judges' reasoning in adjudicating the matter. VCK leader and Member of Parliament Ravikumar was particularly critical of the verdict.

In an interview with Outlook, Ravikumar questioned the very premise of the case. “The petition has been filed by a person who claims that the lamp must be lit only on that particular pillar. The court should have required the petitioner to produce proof to substantiate this claim—that is the legally appropriate procedure. Instead, the judges observed that the temple administration and the Tamil Nadu government failed to prove that the pillar was not meant for lighting the lamp. It isn't easy to understand what kind of justice this is. This, too, is contrary to law,” he said.

According to several observers, the confrontation is being driven less by religious practice and more by electoral calculations. For the BJP, which has been struggling to find an issue that aligns with its ideological agenda and helps expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, Thiruparankundram appears to have offered a timely political opening.

Civil society voices, however, see a deliberate attempt to manufacture polarisation. Kathir, a Madurai-based activist, argued that the controversy was artificially stoked to serve political ends. “This is an attempt to divide people by raising a non-issue. The entire operation appears to be meticulously planned. Hindutva groups have deliberately triggered communal polarisation to further their political interests,” he said.

Tamil Nadu, while largely resistant to Hindutva politics, is demographically a Hindu-majority state. According to the 2011 Census, over 87 per cent of the population identifies as Hindu, while Christians account for 6.12 per cent and Muslims 5.86 per cent. Yet, despite this ostensibly favourable demographic composition, the BJP and other Hindutva-oriented parties have historically failed to gain significant political traction in the state.

This anomaly is widely attributed to the enduring dominance of Dravidian politics, whose ideological foundations rest on anti-casteism, social justice, and a sustained critique of North Indian Brahminical and Hindutva narratives. These political traditions have, for decades, acted as a bulwark against the consolidation of religious majoritarian politics in Tamil Nadu.

However, the BJP’s rise to dominance at the national level has infused new energy into its Tamil Nadu unit, prompting it to align with the AIADMK in an effort to expand its political footprint in the State. In June last year, the Hindu Munnani—actively backed by the BJP—organised the Murugan Devotees Conference, signalling a calibrated attempt to foreground religious identity in electoral mobilisation.

Lord Murugan occupies a unique place in Tamil society, revered across caste lines and particularly among backward communities. The BJP has increasingly sought to project Murugan as a political and cultural mascot, anchoring its outreach and ideological messaging around the deity. This strategy became explicit when BJP leader H. Raja described Thiruparankundram as the “Ayodhya of the South” in response to allegations that meat was consumed on the hill. The remark underscored the party’s effort to recast the site as a symbol of religious assertion and political mobilisation.

The court order, the State government’s decision to challenge it in the Supreme Court, and its earlier reluctance to comply with the judgment have together further complicated the issue by drawing the judiciary into an already fraught political contest. Allegations of judicial overreach, the overt politicisation of a dispute involving the coexistence of sites of different faiths, and administrative decisions seemingly calibrated to electoral considerations have combined to turn Thiruparankundram into a potential flashpoint—one that could unsettle the social harmony that has long characterised the region.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist