Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

On state autonomy, he noted that India is a union of states and the DMK has advocated for federalism. He recalled that chief ministers once could not hoist the national flag on Independence Day. "There were several other issues. The situation was changed to an extent through struggle to make states get power. It was the DMK that demonstrated for the first time that state-based parties could capture power at the Centre. Do not forget this. Not only for Tamil Nadu, we secured rights for all the states in India. Now powers are being centralised. They are desperate to transform states into municipalities and the BJP is working to decimate state parties. However, Tamil Nadu is the only state they cannot touch. To protect this, you are needed," he said.