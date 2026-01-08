Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film, has been postponed due to certification delays. New release date will be announced soon.

  • Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been postponed.

  • The news has been confirmed by the makers.

  • It was supposed to hit the screens on January 9, 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, has been officially postponed. KVN Productions, the production house that backed the film, confirmed Jana Nayagan's postponement via a statement on social media. It won't be released overseas as well. The confirmation came from the movie's distributors in the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan postponed

In their statement, the production house claimed that they had to make the decision "due to unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control.

Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting CBFC certification for its release in India - IMDb
Jana Nayagan UK Censor Clearance Sparks Hope As CBFC Decision Remains Pending

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The makers also assured that Jana Nayagan's new release date will be announced soon. "Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team," read the statement.

Distributors announce Jana Nayagan's postponement

Before the makers' statement, the overseas distributors also confirmed the delay.

The statement by the Malaysian distributor read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms."

They requested the fans and supporters to remain patient and positive. and "refrain from spreading or engaging with unverified or misleading information from any unofficial sources."

"Several arrangements are still in progress, and we humbly seek your understanding and cooperation. Let us stay united and approach this situation calmly and responsibly as we await a positive resolution. Thank you for your continued support," the message read further.

Here are the announcement of delay by other distributors.

Jana Nayagan ticket price - X
Jana Nayagan: Ticket Prices Shoot Up To Whopping Rs 2000 For Vijay's Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan censor row

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its verdict for the film's release, after the makers sought legal clarity on the censor process. They had approached the court after the film failed to secure certification despite being submitted over a month ago. On December 19, the board had already suggested cuts and asked to mute some lines.

The court directed that the Vijay-starrer be reviewed by a fresh committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Originally made in Tamil, Jana Nayagan is a pan-India film. The clearance by the censor board for the original language is mandatory before the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions can be approved.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before he enters into full-pledged political journey. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.

Published At:
