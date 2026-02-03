Jana Nayagan Censor Row: CBFC Regional Officer Says 'They Can't Reveal Anything Until Certificate Is Issued'

There have been reports that the production house KVN Productions LLP had agreed to send Jana Nayagan to the review committee.
D Balamurali, CBFC Regional Officer, said they can't reveal anything until a certificate is issued.
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026, but has been delayed due to a legal dispute between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Reportedly, the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have suffered huge losses of around Rs 100 crore due to the controversy.
As per reports, Jana Nayagan has been submitted to the revising committee. CBFC Chennai Regional Officer, D Balamurali, has reacted to the claims.
Is Jana Nayagan with the revising committee?
D Balamurali is tight-lipped until the certificate is issued, citing that the law prohibits them from revealing their examination process.
He told The Hindu, "All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information." Balamurali also said that the public will be informed when a film is certified. "At that time, we will communicate through our portal," he added.
Jana Nayagan censor row
The makers claimed that they received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman, Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.
An excerpt of the complaint read, "There are many Army-related references in the film but no defence expert has been included in the Examining Committee to address these issues. There are procedural lapses during examination of the film, which is gross violation of the Cinematograph Act and Rules."
The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate. However, the order was challenged, and the court stayed the film release. Jana Nayagan makers approached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and sent the case to the Madras HC.
On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing. The court allowed the producer to amend its prayer by challenging the decision of the CBFC Chairman to withhold the certificate.
The latest reports claim that the Jana Nayagan producer has agreed to a 20-minute trim to get the censor certificate.