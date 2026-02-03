Jana Nayagan Censor Row: CBFC Regional Officer Says 'They Can't Reveal Anything Until Certificate Is Issued'

There have been reports that the production house KVN Productions LLP had agreed to send Jana Nayagan to the review committee.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan censor row Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • There have been reports that the production house KVN Productions LLP had agreed to send Jana Nayagan to the review committee.

  • D Balamurali, CBFC Regional Officer, said they can't reveal anything until a certificate is issued.

  • Jana Nayagan has been delayed due to a legal dispute between the producers and the CBFC over the non-issuance of a censor certificate.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026, but has been delayed due to a legal dispute between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Reportedly, the theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have suffered huge losses of around Rs 100 crore due to the controversy.

As per reports, Jana Nayagan has been submitted to the revising committee. CBFC Chennai Regional Officer, D Balamurali, has reacted to the claims.

Jana Nayagan - Instagram
Jana Nayagan Release Update: CBFC Files Caveat In Supreme Court Amid Vijay Film Row

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Is Jana Nayagan with the revising committee?

D Balamurali is tight-lipped until the certificate is issued, citing that the law prohibits them from revealing their examination process.

He told The Hindu, "All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information." Balamurali also said that the public will be informed when a film is certified. "At that time, we will communicate through our portal," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Jana Nayagan censor row

The makers claimed that they received a communication from the board on December 22 about the film being suitable for a U/A 16+ certificate after the cuts. But the board claimed that CBFC Chairman, Prasoon Joshi decided to withhold the certificate due to an internal complaint.

An excerpt of the complaint read, "There are many Army-related references in the film but no defence expert has been included in the Examining Committee to address these issues. There are procedural lapses during examination of the film, which is gross violation of the Cinematograph Act and Rules."

The makers approached the Madras High Court over the delay in the certificate.

Jana Nayagan censor case explained - IMDb
Jana Nayagan Censor Row Timeline: How Vijay’s Final Film Got Stuck In A Legal Maze

BY Aishani Biswas

The Single Bench judge ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate. However, the order was challenged, and the court stayed the film release. Jana Nayagan makers approached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and sent the case to the Madras HC.

On January 27, the Division Bench set aside the single judge's order, stating that it didn't grant the CBFC an opportunity to file its counter affidavit and ordered a fresh hearing. The court allowed the producer to amend its prayer by challenging the decision of the CBFC Chairman to withhold the certificate.

The latest reports claim that the Jana Nayagan producer has agreed to a 20-minute trim to get the censor certificate.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  4. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  5. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes