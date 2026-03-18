Dhurandhar 2: Full List Of Cuts And Edits In Ranveer Singh's Film, Runtime Revealed

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate with 21 modifications to the final cut.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 CBFC report Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2's CBFC report has surfaced online, revealing multiple edits, scene cuts, and replacements.

  • The runtime of the domestic version is now more than 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut.

  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an 'A' rating.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh's film is expected to take the box office by storm on the opening day. Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar 2's censor certificate report has gone viral on social media, showing the modifications it went through.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge CBFC report

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The makers have reportedly been asked to make around 21 modifications to the final cut.

The changes include violence disclaimers and reducing some scenes with 'abusive words', 'hitting the head with a hammer', 'beheading and kicking', 'hitting the head with cement blocks' and 'smashing the eye'.

Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2 - X
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Predicts The Sequel Will Decide The Future Of Indian cinema

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The makers are also asked to update the date of demonetisation. The censor certificate reveals that Dhurandhar 2 will also have an end-credits scene, like the previous instalment. The makers have also asked for permission from the CBFC, 'for the usage of the Prime Minister references and news footage in the film'.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime

The original length of Dhurandhar 2 was approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes. But after the cuts, its runtime has been reduced by 1 minute and 34 seconds.

Related Content
Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2 - X
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Predicts The Sequel Will Decide The Future Of Indian cinema
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh’s Film Secures Over Rs 130 Crore Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses $330K Mark In The US Ahead Of March Release
Related Content

Dhurandhar 2's runtime in India, according to the leaked certificate, is now 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds, which means it will be 15-minutes longer than the first part. The second part is 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut.

The runtime of the first instalment was 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh’s Film Secures Over Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Dhurandhar 2

The second instalment will show Hamza Ali Lari's (Ranveer Singh) rise in the town of Lyari as the Sher-e-Baloch and taking control. It also shows flashback portions revealing his past as R&AW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Aditya Dhar's film promises to be layered and impactful and as per early reviews, it comes with a mind-blowing pre-climax with major revelations.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  2. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Part Of Season Due To Injury - Report

  4. Pakistan Super League 2026: PCB Dismisses Foreign Players' Security, Travel Concerns - Report

  5. KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. Defending Iran, Defending India

  3. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  4. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  5. Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  3. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

  4. Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital,  Over 400 Feared Killed

  5. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Fresh Missiles At Israel After Top Security Chief Killed