Dhurandhar 2: Full List Of Cuts And Edits In Ranveer Singh's Film, Runtime Revealed

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2's CBFC report has surfaced online, revealing multiple edits, scene cuts, and replacements.
The runtime of the domestic version is now more than 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an 'A' rating.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh's film is expected to take the box office by storm on the opening day. Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar 2's censor certificate report has gone viral on social media, showing the modifications it went through.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge CBFC report
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has got clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The makers have reportedly been asked to make around 21 modifications to the final cut.
The changes include violence disclaimers and reducing some scenes with 'abusive words', 'hitting the head with a hammer', 'beheading and kicking', 'hitting the head with cement blocks' and 'smashing the eye'.
The makers are also asked to update the date of demonetisation. The censor certificate reveals that Dhurandhar 2 will also have an end-credits scene, like the previous instalment. The makers have also asked for permission from the CBFC, 'for the usage of the Prime Minister references and news footage in the film'.
Dhurandhar 2 runtime
The original length of Dhurandhar 2 was approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes. But after the cuts, its runtime has been reduced by 1 minute and 34 seconds.
Dhurandhar 2's runtime in India, according to the leaked certificate, is now 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds, which means it will be 15-minutes longer than the first part. The second part is 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut.
The runtime of the first instalment was 3 hours and 34 minutes.
About Dhurandhar 2
The second instalment will show Hamza Ali Lari's (Ranveer Singh) rise in the town of Lyari as the Sher-e-Baloch and taking control. It also shows flashback portions revealing his past as R&AW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Aditya Dhar's film promises to be layered and impactful and as per early reviews, it comes with a mind-blowing pre-climax with major revelations.