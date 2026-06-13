Ikka Release Date Out: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama To Premiere In July

Ikka story

According to the official description, Ikka “unfolds as a high-stakes legal battle where personal history, moral conflict, and clashing ideologies collide. At the centre is a celebrated lawyer (Sunny Deol) forced to defend a man from his past (Akshaye Khanna), whose return reopens old wounds and compels him to take on a case that challenges everything he believes in. With a family to protect and principles on the line, every move carries a cost.”