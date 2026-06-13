Ikka Release Date Out: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama To Premiere In July

Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, locks July release date.
The courtroom drama marks Sunny's OTT debut.
Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are also part of the cast.
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna have collaborated for Netflix’s upcoming courtroom drama, titled Ikka, marking their reunion after the 1997 film Border. Alongside Sunny and Akshaye, the film also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in significant roles. Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor round out the cast. The film marks Sunny's OTT debut.
Ikka release date announced
Ikka is set to premiere on July 10, 2026. The OTT giant announced it with a riveting poster featuring Sunny and Akshaye. Siddharth P. Malhotra has directed it, with the story written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Alchemy Films has backed the project.
The film explores themes of justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that promises to keep audiences hooked till the end with layered characters and unexpected twists and turns.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, the streamer wrote, "Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega 🔥⚖️Watch Ikka, out 10 July, only on Netflix (sic)."
Ikka story
According to the official description, Ikka “unfolds as a high-stakes legal battle where personal history, moral conflict, and clashing ideologies collide. At the centre is a celebrated lawyer (Sunny Deol) forced to defend a man from his past (Akshaye Khanna), whose return reopens old wounds and compels him to take on a case that challenges everything he believes in. With a family to protect and principles on the line, every move carries a cost.”
What Siddharth P. Malhotra said about the film
Siddharth P. Malhotra, in a statement, shared that as a storyteller, he is “always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively,” and Ikka is one such project for him. Malhotra is a fan of courtroom dramas, and the genre has been very close to his heart for many years.
What drew him to the film “was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice.”
“After the incredible journey of Maharaj, it has been wonderful to collaborate with Netflix once again on a film that is deeply emotional, character-driven and rooted in powerful storytelling,” he added.