Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal-Starrer Malayalam Thriller

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: Mohanlal-starrer will make its digital debut next week. It hit the theatres on May 21.

Drishyam 3 ott
Drishyam 3 OTT release date announced Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Drishyam 3 will debut on OTT next week.

  • Mohanlal-starrer received mixed reviews upon theatrical release.

  • Here are the OTT release date and platform details of the film.

Drishyam 3 OTT release update: Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller is set to have its digital debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. Drishyam 3 will hit the OTT space next week. The film received mixed reactions from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release on May 21, 2026. Here's when and where to watch Drishyam 3 on OTT.

When and where to watch Drishyam 3 online

The Jeethu Joseph directorial will stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 18 in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The streamer shared the announcement with a few stills from the movie and captioned it, "Georgekutty and family awaits you ✨#Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18 (sic)."

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Drishyam 3 cast

The crime thriller has been written by Jeethu Joseph, presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios and produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas.

It also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in significant roles.

Drishyam 3 plot

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.

The story takes place several years after the events of Drishyam 2 (2021). This time, the story is not about police threats or chases, but more about Georgekutty’s psychological fear due to the buried past.

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When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind Georgekutty's film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a trap, Georgekutty embarks on the most dangerous battle as old enemies are back with a new motive.

There is fear, guilt, suspicion, and Georgekutty must navigate all of these to protect his family at any cost, making Drishyam 3 the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise.

Jeethu said that with the third instalment, his "intention was not just to continue the story, but to delve deeper into the mind of Georgekutty. Over the years, he has become a man defined by the choices he made to protect his family, but beneath his resilience lies a father who has been forced to live with constant fear, uncertainty, and the weight of his past."

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Drishyam 3 box office collection

The film has reportedly grossed Rs 236.89 crore worldwide. Domestically, it has made a total of Rs 107.96 crore,

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