Premalu OTT Removed From JioHotstar Ahead Of Hindi Remake, Fans Are Furious

The removal of Premalu from OTT has angered fans ahead of the Hindi remake.
Prem Keetanu teaser drew criticism over changes from the original film.
Premalu earned approximately ₹136.25 crore worldwide after its 2024 release.
The removal of Premalu from JioHotstar has left fans frustrated, with the Malayalam blockbuster disappearing from the platform ahead of its Hindi remake, Prem Keetanu. The timing has sparked debate online, particularly among viewers who believe the original should remain available as the new adaptation reaches cinemas.
Why was Premalu removed from JioHotstar?
The development comes shortly after the teaser for Prem Keetanu was released. Starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana and Aafiya Sayed, the Hindi film is based on Girish AD's 2024 Malayalam hit, though the teaser suggests that several elements have been changed.
Fans have questioned whether removing Premalu from JioHotstar could affect how audiences discover or compare the original with its Hindi adaptation.
Some viewers have also criticised the remake's tone, arguing that it appears more generic than the Malayalam film.
Social media reactions ranged from disappointment over the OTT removal to criticism of the new cast. One reaction described Prem Keetanu as lacking the freshness and innocence that made Premalu special, while another predicted that the Hindi remake would be heavily altered. A third user argued that the original’s relatability came largely from the innocence of its cast.
Premalu became a Malayalam blockbuster
Released in 2024, Premalu became one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest commercial successes. The romantic comedy, led by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, found audiences beyond Kerala and eventually became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.
Directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹3 crore and earned approximately ₹136.25 crore worldwide.
The Hindi remake, meanwhile, is expected to introduce the story to a new audience with changes to its characters and setting. With Premalu no longer available on JioHotstar, the remake's theatrical release is now being viewed against the growing online debate over whether the original should have remained accessible.