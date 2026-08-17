Jana Nayagan OTT Premiere: When And Where To Watch Vijay’s Final Film Online

Jana Nayagan OTT premiere arrives on ZEE5 nearly one month after theatres.
Vijay’s final film earned ₹227.14 crore net in India theatrically.
H Vinoth’s political drama features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
Jana Nayagan's OTT premiere is now confirmed, giving audiences who missed Vijay’s final theatrical outing a chance to watch the H Vinoth-directed political action drama from home. The film is set to stream on ZEE5 following its theatrical release in July.
Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch
Jana Nayagan will begin streaming on August 21 on ZEE5, almost a month after its theatrical release. The film opened in cinemas on July 23 following several delays and went on to record ₹227.14 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross reportedly reached ₹320.34 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The film carries particular significance as Vijay’s final release before he shifted his focus entirely towards politics. Following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay’s final film and Jana Nayagan cast
Written and directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Prakash Raj. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music with lyrics by Vivek.
The film was produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. Its theatrical run followed a prolonged certification battle that pushed the release several months beyond its original schedule.
What did the review say?
In Outlook India’s review of Jana Nayagan, the film was criticised for prioritising Vijay’s political image over a cohesive narrative. The review called it a farewell that gradually turns into a political campaign, while pointing out that its visuals and music could not make up for the uneven writing and underused supporting cast.
As the film moves to streaming, audiences will now be able to revisit Vijay’s much-discussed farewell from August 21.