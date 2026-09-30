South OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Sardar 2, Baththa, Don’t Trouble The Trouble And More

For all the South movies and web series fans out there, this week has some exciting titles on OTT and in theatres.
Sardar2, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Least Eligible Bachelor, among others, are some of the interesting releases this Friday.
Here is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases this week.
South Indian OTT and theatre releases this week: This week has an exciting lineup of South releases on various OTT platforms like Netflix and JioHotstar, among others. From romantic comedies to thrillers, the new South OTT shows and films will keep you entertained throughout the week. This week also has a few major theatrical releases, including Baththa, Don’t Trouble the Trouble and Sigma. Here’s a list of South OTT and theatrical releases of the week.
New South OTT Releases This Week (September 28-October 4, 2026)
1. Sardar 2 - Amazon Prime Video (October 1)
Directed by PS Mithran, the Tamil drama stars Karthi and SJ Suryah. The film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
Karthi plays dual roles. He plays Inspector Viji (Karthi) who is searching his an agent codenamed Walrus, Before he dies, Walrus leaves a strange key behind, and Vijay finds that matching keys connect several other people to a wider plot.
2. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar (October 2)
Directed by Girish AD, the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas and Shyam Mohan round out the cast.
The film follows Ashley (Baiju), who returns home from overseas. A neighbour's wedding revives memories of Justin (Pauly), her first love. Despite their age gap, the pair rekindle their romance while participating in a local church group. This unexpected relationship triggers gossip, funny misunderstandings and community chaos.
3. Least Eligible Bachelor - ETVWin (September 30)
The Telugu comedy-drama show follows a middle-class young man who faces strong pressure from his family and society to get married.
Because of his personality and circumstances, he is seen as the "least eligible" bachelor. The show traces what that label does to his life and relationships as he deals with the expectations around him.
4. Romanchakam - Netflix (October 1)
The Telugu romantic comedy stars Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Upendra Limaye.
The film follows Anvesh, an engineering graduate who creates a dating app to prove his business skills and show he can make it as a founder. While he helps strangers find love, he cannot win over the woman he loves. She rejects him again and again and blocks him. His startup then collapses, his financial problems deepen and he gets pulled into a string of misadventures and unexpected trouble.
5. #Love - Netflix (October 2)
The romantic comedy series stars Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lakshmi
Set against the world of dating apps, it centres on Tara and Matthew, who run the rival services FOUND and Find My Bae. Each has built a business around helping people find love and compatibility. Their own relationship then puts those ideas to the test and asks whether the theories hold up in real life.
South Indian movies releasing this week
6. Baththa - October 1
Set in 1986 Madras, the story follows Baththa, a formidable man whose reputation is built around exaggerated local legends of his strength and fearlessness. While he is perceived as a feared figure and rough village hooligan by outsiders, he leads a very different life at home as a devoted husband and father. His life takes an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside a school restroom, leading to an unlikely bond between the two. As their relationship develops, a chain of events unfolds that puts Baththa’s connection with his family at risk.t
7. Don’t Trouble the Trouble - October 2
The Malayalam fantasy comedy drama stars Fahadh Faasil, Saurabh Sachdeva and Ssara Paleka.
It follows Suri, a magician whose spell accidentally causes a young girl to disappear. What initially appears to be a magical mishap takes an unexpected turn when Suri discovers that the girl is actually a genie capable of granting wishes. As the genie explores the city and begins unleashing her powers when angered, Suri finds himself caught up in a series of magical situations.
8. Sigma - October 2
Directed by Jason Sanjay, the Tamil action-adventure stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram and Yog Japee.
The film follows Guru, a radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After facing betrayal and being called an underachiever, he wants to get back what he lost by planning a ₹500-crore heist targeting a powerful group.
9. Bail - October 2
The Kannada action drama stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Sai Kumar
Bail follows Vijay Kumar, a retired officer still chasing a case that remains unresolved and personal. When the system does not give him the result he wants, he leaves behind his life as an enforcer and decides to act on his own. That choice pulls him into a dangerous world and sets the film's central conflict in motion.
Thella Kaagitham, Rupayanamaha, Avaraachan & Sons and Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, among others, are the new South theatrical releases.