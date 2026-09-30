South OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Sardar 2, Baththa, Don’t Trouble The Trouble And More

Set in 1986 Madras, the story follows Baththa, a formidable man whose reputation is built around exaggerated local legends of his strength and fearlessness. While he is perceived as a feared figure and rough village hooligan by outsiders, he leads a very different life at home as a devoted husband and father. His life takes an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside a school restroom, leading to an unlikely bond between the two. As their relationship develops, a chain of events unfolds that puts Baththa’s connection with his family at risk.t