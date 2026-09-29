Nani On Divided Reactions To The Paradise: 'This Is The First Time I'm Experiencing Something Like This'

Nani addressed the divided response to his film The Paradise.
He said the intensity of the backlash shows how much the audience is invested in his work with Srikanth Odela.
The Paradise hit the screens on September 24.
Nani-led Telugu drama The Paradise arrived in cinemas on September 24. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film had a phenomenal start at the box office but witnessed a sharp drop in collections the next day. The film opened to polarised reviews from critics and audiences alike. Fans praised Nani's performance, but the action drama received criticism for its poor writing and execution.
At the film's post-release event, Nani spoke about the extreme reactions to his film and also said that for the first time in his career he had encountered such a response.
Nani on people's extreme reactions to The Paradise
While some people heaped praise on the film, some criticised it. Nani said, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.”
Nani took the backlash as a reflection of how audiences are invested in his work with Srikanth Odela following the success of Dasara. The actor said that the audiences' expectations and emotional reactions are proof that they have built a genuine connection with the audience.
"You know, and I know that we put our heart out. We never approached a scene thinking, 'this is enough.' We have suffered, but in a way, I think after the grand opening, the reactions are still a proof of the love they have for us. Make sure that the next one that comes from both of us, we should be able to become a big plus," he said.
About The Paradise
Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, have backed the film.
Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship.
Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, while Nani plays her son, Jadal. The story follows Sammakka and Jadal as they lock horns with Shikanja (Mohan Babu) and Vikram (Raghav Juyal), and with a system that doesn't recognise the tribe.