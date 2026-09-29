The Paradise Box Office Day 5: Nani's Film Sharply Dips, Collects ₹97 Crore So Far

Nani has scored his biggest box office hit with his new film, The Paradise.
The film did open strong at the box office, but its first weekday saw a drop.
The Paradise has made ₹97.10 crore.
Nani’s The Paradise began terrifically at the box office. It boasts biggest-ever opening day for a Nani film. But the first Monday came as a humbling dent in its collections.
The Paradise Box Office Day 5 Slump
The film opened with paid previews on September 23, collecting ₹11.60 crore nett. It followed that up with ₹34.65 crore on its first official day, September 24. Together, the two-day figure stood at ₹46.25 crore, guaranteeing Nani his biggest opening in terms of the film’s reported opening-day and preview haul. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that The Paradise reaped ₹5.00 crore on Monday, its lowest single-day haul so far. It takes the total India net collections to ₹97.10 crore. The violent epic was hit by a severe 68 per cent drop in its India nett collection on Day 5,
The Paradise has been met with a barrage of sharply negative reviews that called out the haphazard writing and the unnecessarily gratuitous violence. Nani is taking the criticism in good spirits. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he penned a note on social media.
His note maintained a note of gratitude for those who aren't complaining about the movie. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” his note wrapped.
The Paradise is helmed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in central rroles. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film trails a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.