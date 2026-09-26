The Paradise Box Office Day 2: Nani's Resistance Epic Inches To ₹100 Crore Worldwide

On Friday, Nani admitted to the film's flaws on an honest post on X, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude