The Paradise Box Office Day 2: Nani's Resistance Epic Inches To ₹100 Crore Worldwide

The Paradise saw a promising start at the box office.
The Nani-starrer hit a dip on its second day.
Srikanth Odela directed the film that also stars Raghav Juyal.
Nani-starrer, The Paradise, was off to a rousing start at the box office. It's now heading towards the ₹100 crore club.
But Day 2 has recorded a drop. Though it swept in nearly ₹76 crore worldwide on opening day, the film could only manage to earn roughly ₹22 crore worldwide on the second day. The overall worldwide gross collection of the film currently stands at ₹98.5 crore.
The Paradise Box Office Day 2
According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise raked in ₹14.90 crore net in India on Friday, showing a 57% dip in collections and taking its domestic total to ₹61.15 crore. The film witnessed an occupancy of 31% from 7,046 shows. Comparatively, Nani's earlier films, HIT: The Third Case had collected ₹31.50 crore by its second day, and Dasara had brought in ₹32.95 crore. They had collected a net of ₹10.50 crore and ₹9.75 crore on the second day. The Paradise is doing better than those films, but it's improbable that it'll hold the lead.
On Friday, Nani admitted to the film's flaws on an honest post on X, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude
The Paradise Synopsis, Cast Details
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara.
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film circles a marginalised community fighting for recognition amid feudal oppression. Nani plays Jadal Zamana in the action drama, a role he has calledas one of the most physically demanding of his career. Mohan Babu plays the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son Vikram Maalik. The cast also features Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, along with Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. CH Sai is the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli serves as the editor. The film has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. The Paradise released on September 24. It had paid previews the day prior. The film has been panned by critics.