Robert Pattinson’s Primetime Releases In India After CBFC Cuts, Gets ‘A’ Certificate: What Are The Changes?

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime opened in India on September 25 after CBFC clearance.
The censor board granted the film an ‘A’ certificate for adult viewers.
The board asked for a seven-second deletion involving frontal nudity and muted obscene language.
Robert Pattinson-starrer Primetime hit the theatres on September 25, 2026, in India and the United States. But ahead of its release, the psychological crime thriller had to undergo a few changes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded it an ‘A’ certificate after requiring scene cuts and a warning to be added ahead of the screening.
The CBFC reviewed Primetime just days before its India release. Once the makers carried out the changes, the film got clearance for adult audiences.
Primetime CBFC changes
The censor certificate has been circulated on X. One of the required changes was a static anti-alcohol notice on screen, added to comply with rules governing alcohol’s depiction in films, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
The board also ordered a seven-second deletion involving frontal nudity. The examination report notes the cut as 7 seconds.
An alcohol brand shown in the movie was blurred. Two separate instances of obscene language were muted, with one word removed in each of the two cuts noted in the report.
The filmmakers were also told to add a 10-second disclaimer at the front. It reads: “This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”
Runtime and additions
The revised submission also carried voluntary additions from the filmmakers, which totalled 46 seconds.
The extra material covered 10 seconds for closed captions, a six-second marketing slide, a 12-second Lionsgate India logo and an 18-second moving logo for PVR-Inox Pictures.
With the cuts, substitutions and additions, the final runtime of the film is 110 minutes and 15 seconds, or roughly one hour, 50 minutes and 15 seconds.
About Primetime
Set in 2006, the story follows television journalist Chris Hansen (Pattinson) during his work on To Catch a Predator, the NBC programme that brought him wider fame.
That NBC series relied on hidden cameras to confront men thought to be trying to meet minors. Primetime uses that chapter of Hansen’s career to examine television, journalism and the push to package true-crime material as engaging viewing. It also tests where reporting ends and entertainment begins.