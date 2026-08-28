To Catch A Predator Host Chris Hansen Finds Robert Pattinson's Primetime "Very Exploitative"

Last week on Fox News, Hansen claimed he was asked to sign “a very restrictive agreement” to attend the advanced screening of Primetime he was invited to. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” he said emphatically. “The lawyers at A24 wanted me to sign away my rights to my name, image and brand essentially, as well as any potential legal rights that would come out of the movie,” added Hansen. “I couldn’t sign that, so they didn’t show me the film. I went all the way over there.”