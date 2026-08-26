Raksha Bandhan 2026: 11 Indian Films That Celebrate Sibling Love And Family

Nagesh Kukunoor's Dhanak follows 10-year-old Pari and her eight-year-old blind brother Chotu on an unforgettable journey through Rajasthan. After seeing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan, Pari becomes convinced that the superstar can somehow help restore her brother's eyesight. The two set off across the desert, carrying little more than hope and their faith in each other. Their journey is as much about sibling affection as it is about Chotu's dream of seeing the world. Full of colour, warmth and childlike optimism, Dhanak captures the innocence of a brother-sister bond beautifully.