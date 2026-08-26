Raksha Bandhan 2026: 11 Indian Films That Celebrate Sibling Love And Family

Explore 11 Indian films that capture the many shades of sibling love.
From heartfelt dramas to action-packed stories, these films celebrate family bonds.
Discover memorable sibling stories perfect for a Raksha Bandhan movie marathon.
Sibling relationships can be equal parts affection, irritation, laughter and unconditional support. You can argue over the smallest things one minute and fiercely defend each other the next. Raksha Bandhan 2026 is a good reason to revisit the Bollywood and Indian films that have captured this complicated but deeply emotional bond.
Hindi cinema has explored sibling relationships in several ways, from childhood innocence and playful rivalry to stories of separation, sacrifice and family reunions. If you are planning a Rakhi movie night, these eight films are worth adding to the watchlist.
11 Hindi Films About Sibling Love:
1. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do centres on siblings Ayesha and Kabir Mehra, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh. While dealing with their parents' troubled marriage and their own struggles, the siblings slowly become each other's biggest source of support. Their banter and shared understanding bring warmth to a story about family expectations and finding independence.
2. Bumm Bumm Bole (2010)
Bumm Bumm Bole finds sibling love in one of childhood's simplest struggles. When a young brother and sister are forced to share a single pair of school shoes, the boy becomes determined to get a new pair for his sister. The film turns a small act of sacrifice into a touching story about childhood affection.
3. Josh (2000)
Mansoor Khan's Josh stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as twins Max and Shirley. Their relationship is affectionate, playful, and full of sibling mischief, with bike rides and pranks among their lighter moments together. Set against a fierce rivalry in Goa, the 2000 film gives its action-packed story a strong emotional centre through the twins' bond.
4. Sarabjit (2016)
Sarbjit presents sibling devotion through a far more heartbreaking story. Randeep Hooda plays Sarabjit Singh while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays his sister Dalbir Kaur. After Sarabjit is imprisoned in Pakistan, Dalbir spends years fighting for his release. Her relentless campaign makes the film a powerful portrayal of a sister refusing to abandon her brother.
5. Fiza (2000)
In Khalid Mohamed's Fiza, Karisma Kapoor plays a sister searching for her missing brother Amaan, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. After he disappears during the 1993 Mumbai riots, Fiza refuses to accept that he may be gone forever. Her search becomes an emotional story about loss, family and the lengths someone can go to bring a sibling home.
6. My Brother... Nikhil (2005)
My Brother... Nikhil explores sibling love through the story of Nikhil, who faces isolation after being diagnosed with HIV. His sister Anamika, played by Juhi Chawla, remains by his side despite the prejudice surrounding his illness. The film's emotional power comes from her refusal to let society's judgement change how she sees her brother.
7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham may be remembered as an iconic family entertainer, but Rahul and Rohan's relationship is central to its emotional journey. After Rahul leaves home, Rohan grows up determined to reunite the family. Hrithik Roshan's Rohan eventually sets out to bring Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul back, turning sibling love into the force that helps heal a fractured family.
8. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)
Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a celebration of family togetherness, with the relationships between its siblings at the heart of the story. Vivek, Prem, Vinod and Sangeeta are brought together through family traditions, celebrations and moments of conflict. The film ultimately makes a case for choosing love and family over misunderstandings and ego.
9. Jigra (2024)
Jigra flips the familiar Bollywood idea of the protective brother and places a sister in that role. Alia Bhatt plays Satya, who shares a deeply protective bond with her younger brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. When Ankur is arrested and imprisoned in a foreign country, Satya refuses to sit back and wait for help. She takes matters into her own hands and prepares to break him out. Beneath its action and high-stakes prison escape story, Jigra is ultimately about a sister's fierce determination to protect the person she considers her family.
10. Dhanak (2015)
Nagesh Kukunoor's Dhanak follows 10-year-old Pari and her eight-year-old blind brother Chotu on an unforgettable journey through Rajasthan. After seeing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan, Pari becomes convinced that the superstar can somehow help restore her brother's eyesight. The two set off across the desert, carrying little more than hope and their faith in each other. Their journey is as much about sibling affection as it is about Chotu's dream of seeing the world. Full of colour, warmth and childlike optimism, Dhanak captures the innocence of a brother-sister bond beautifully.
11. Makdee (2002)
Makdee brings sibling love into the world of childhood horror and fantasy. The film revolves around identical twin sisters Chunni and Munni, who may look alike but have very different personalities. When the gentle Munni ends up inside a mysterious mansion and falls into the clutches of a feared witch, Chunni refuses to leave her sister behind. Her courage and determination drive the story as she tries to rescue Munni from danger. Vishal Bhardwaj's film uses a spooky premise to tell a surprisingly tender story about a sister who will take on anything to save her sibling.
A Rakhi Movie Night With Your Siblings
These films show that sibling love does not always look the same. It can mean teasing each other, sharing childhood memories, fighting family battles, or simply refusing to walk away when things get difficult.
Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28 this year, making it a perfect occasion to pick a film, get some snacks and settle down with your sibling. Whether you want the family drama of K3G, the innocence of Bumm Bumm Bole or the emotional weight of Sarabjit, Hindi Cinema has plenty of stories that make the bond worth celebrating.