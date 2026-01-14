Where Did All The Children's Films Go, Bollywood?

Perhaps the question is not where children's films went, but why. Perhaps they never truly arrived. Perhaps they were always provisional, allowed briefly before being replaced by louder, safer stories. But children are still watching. Still forming memories. Still searching. As Desai puts it, "They'll appear again if we see a demand for them. It's as simple as that." The real question is whether Hindi cinema is willing to see children not as future adults, but as people right now.