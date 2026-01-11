50 Years Of Chhoti Si Baat: Basu Chatterjee And The Art Of Small Things

If you think of Mumbai in the 1970s, one name that you cannot miss is Basu Chatterjee. He was a filmmaker who captured the real essence of the city. His films became the only way to create an impression of Bombay, especially when we had never visited the city. The 1970s were, in many ways, a fascinating decade. The country was grappling with political and economic crises. Amitabh Bachchan’s Angry Young Man persona was taking the big screen by storm. The Angry Young Man was violent, but like Robin Hood, he was also a friend of the poor and an enemy of the rich. His image was fundamentally anti-establishment and stood for the welfare of the underprivileged.