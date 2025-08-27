Hrishikesh Mukherjee Death Anniversary | The Man Who Made Cinema With A Heart

The gender lens is also critical in Mukherjee’s films. The women protagonists have agency, are free spirited, vociferous and not shy to put their points across. There is Guddi (Jaya Bhaduri), who refuses to marry because she believes she is in love with Dharmendra; Sulekha (Sharmila Tagore), who defends her apparent closeness with Pyaaremohan; Uma (Jaya Bhaduri), who leaves her home after being disrespected by her husband, clearly jealous of her success and broken by his failures; Urmila (Bindiya Goswami), who refuses to marry as per her father’s wishes and gives an ultimatum both to him and her boyfriend; and Mili (Jaya Bhaduri) who isn’t afraid to confront anyone for what she believes is right. Each of these women has a voice that they use fearlessly. The most refreshing aspect was how Hrishi Da developed characters like Runa (Aruna Irani) and Chitra (Bindu) who, in any other film, could’ve been slotted in the patriarchal gaze as the vamps—but here were women in control of their narratives, agency, body, power and authority, which was an incredibly powerful feminist stance in the 1970s. The male characters in his films also came across as allies, not toxically male, but supportive, gentle men, unafraid to be vulnerable.