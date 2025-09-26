The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

His early work Baazi (1951), directed by Dutt, was the first that set the tone for the genre. As the lucky gambler Madan, Anand infused the character with charm, humanity, empathy and style. The moody lighting of the film and the design of the narrative gave audiences a taste of noir. It was followed by Jaal (1952), again a Dutt film, which had stunning track shots, the trademark Dutt flair for visual poetry and the very stylish, yet good-for-nothing Tony, played with panache by Anand. C.I.D (1956), directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Dutt was a crime thriller that many count within the genre of noir. However, the key difference here was that the rogue was now the upholder of the law as the righteous inspector. We see Anand switch over to the role of the hero, while the genre of some of the films remain the same.