Parasakthi Censor Row: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Granted U/A Certificate; Set To Release On January 10

Tamil film Parasakhti, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, will hit the screens as scheduled. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the political drama has been cleared for release on January 10 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been granted a U/A certificate today. This comes after the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.