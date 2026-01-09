Parasakthi Censor Row: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Granted U/A Certificate; Set To Release On January 10

The CBFC has granted Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi a UA 16+ certificate. It will be released as scheduled on January 10.

Tamil film Parasakhti, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, will hit the screens as scheduled. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the political drama has been cleared for release on January 10 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been granted a U/A certificate today. This comes after the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakhti revolves around the sociopolitical environment of Tamil Nadu during the anti-Hindi protests. It was the period that propelled the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to power in the state.

Parasakhti censor clearance

Aakash Baskaran, the owner of Dawn Pictures, the production house behind the film, sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), wrote in Tamil, "Tamil Vellum", which loosely translates to "Tamil will win" or "Tamil wins." He also shared a new poster of Parasakhti showing UA certification

Have a look at his post here.

Dawn Pictures also shared another post on the major win.

A member from the film's production told NDTV, "Parasakthi will hit the screens tomorrow before Pongal as scheduled and would be shown on nearly  500 screens."

For the unversed, Parasakthi marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film. It also stars Sreeleela as the female lead. Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa are also playing significant roles in the film.

Red Giant Movies, founded by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, is the distributor of Parasakhti. Stalin is the grandson of DMK founder M Karunanidhi.

M Karunanidhi wrote the screenplay and dialogues of the original Parasakthi (1952).

The film will now be released with 25 cuts, with several words muted and modified. The dialogue "Thee Paravattum" has been modified to "Neethi Paravattum", "Hindi en kanavai alithathu" has been changed to "En orey kanavai Hindi thinippu erithathu." Visuals of a burning effigy with the words 'Hindi Arakki' are also removed.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Parasakthi was originally slated to arrive in cinemas on January 14. Later, it was changed to January 10.

