Sivakarthikeyan On Vijay Fans Agitation: ‘Don’t Generalise It’, Calls Vijay His Brother

Sivakarthikeyan has addressed the online backlash and alleged agitation by Vijay fans surrounding his film Parasakthi, urging people not to generalise the actions of a few.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi.
Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan appear in separate stills from Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, respectively Photo: IMDb
  • Sivakarthikeyan urges restraint amid Vijay fans’ online agitation.

  • Actor dismisses propaganda claims surrounding Parasakthi.

  • Confirms Jana Nayagan release delay due to certification issues.

The comments come at a time when Parasakthi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have been pulled into a wider conversation involving censorship, political interpretation and fan-driven online hostility. Sivakarthikeyan’s response, however, remained measured and grounded, focusing on unity rather than escalation.

Sivakarthikeyan on Vijay fans agitation and online backlash

Speaking to India Today on the sidelines of the Pongal celebrations, Sivakarthikeyan addressed reports of Vijay fans allegedly targeting Parasakthi online. “We do not have to worry about a few fans talking about it, and we don’t have to generalise it,” he said, adding that such voices do not represent the larger fan community. Emphasising camaraderie over conflict, the actor stated that he and Vijay have always shared a brotherly bond and that it would remain unchanged.

Jana Nayagan censor row - X
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Tamil Producer G Dhananjheyan Calls Legal Battle 'Flabbergasting'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sivakarthikeyan denies political messaging, calls for positivity

Sivakarthikeyan dismissed allegations that Parasakthi carries any political messaging, urging audiences to view the film without preconceived notions. The Sudha Kongara-directed film, which follows two brothers during the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu, has sparked debate since its release. Speaking to ANI, the actor said there was no controversy surrounding the film and stressed that its intent was being understood by viewers who watched it in full. Calling for positivity during Pongal, he added that Parasakthi was not meant to push any agenda and was simply a story rooted in shared brotherhood.

The event, which celebrated Tamil culture and Pongal, was held at Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan’s residence and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sivakarthikeyan described the occasion as both an honour and a personal milestone, marking his first Pongal celebration outside Chennai.

Parasakthi controversy reaction and ‘no propaganda’ clarification

According to Hindustan Times, Sivakarthikeyan addressed allegations that Parasakthi carries political propaganda, stating that the Sudha Kongara-directed film, set against the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu, is being understood in the spirit it was made and was never intended to provoke or push any agenda. Emphasising that audiences should watch the film in full before forming opinions, he dismissed the controversy by saying it focuses on emotional and historical context rather than political messaging. The film received a UA certificate from the CBFC at the eleventh hour after multiple cuts and modifications, went on to receive mixed reviews, and became the subject of online and political debate, with Sudha Kongara later hinting in a separate interview that the film was facing targeted defamation, further intensifying discussions around fan-led hostility.

Sudha Kongara speaks out on censorship and online backlash after Parasakthi hit screens - IMDb
Parasakthi Director Sudha Kongara On Film Censorship And Backlash: There Is Slandering Of The Worst Kind

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sivakarthikeyan on Jana Nayagan release and Vijay’s political journey

The delay in Jana Nayagan’s release has added to the growing fan friction, with the Vijay-starrer still awaiting clearance after being referred to the CBFC’s revising committee, prompting the producers to approach the Supreme Court. Responding to the situation, Sivakarthikeyan said the film would release soon and perform well, adding that he had personally wished Vijay the best for his political journey. At the same time, Parasakthi has come under political scrutiny, with the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress calling for a ban over alleged historical misrepresentation, pushing both films into a wider conversation around censorship and ideology. Amid the churn, Sivakarthikeyan maintained that cinema should be judged on its own terms, choosing restraint over engaging with fan-driven outrage.

