Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Tamil Producer G Dhananjheyan Calls Legal Battle 'Flabbergasting'

Jana Nayagan is currently stuck in a legal battle over censor certificate.
Producer and National Award-winning author G Dhananjheyan has shared his views on the ongoing legal battle between makers and CBFC.
The new release date of Vijay-starrer is awaited.
Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time plunge into politics, has reached the Supreme Court, over the censor clearance. Several prominent figures of the Tamil film industry including Silambarasan, Ravi Mohan, Sibi Sathyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Karthik Subbaraj, Ajay R Gnanamuthu and Rathna Kumar, among others, expressed solidarity on social media supporting Vijay and Jana Nayagan team.
Now producer and National Award-winning author G Dhananjheyan has shared his views on the ongoing legal battle between the producers of Jana Nayagan and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
G Dhananjheyan on Jana Nayagan's censor-court row
Dhananjheyan, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, shared his experiences with the CBFC as he wrote, "#JanaNayagan release - the censor process all along been a simple one & many films were cleared just like that in max. 2 to 3 weeks time. Censor board was always cooperative to Producers and supported us many a times by giving the certificate in short period under unexpected situations (sic)."
The producer also said that he had never "seen a legal battle to get the censor certificate for a regular commercial film which had nothing against the integrity and sovereignty of the country (sic)."
Calls legal battle flabbergasting
He called the legal proceedings by CBFC for Jana Nayagan "flabbergasting" and "brought in great uncertainty on the relationship between producers and the board."
He hoped the "battle stops for the betterment of the film industry and the film is given the certificate as confirmed already to release the film soon."
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9. The release date has been postponed due to the censorship issue. The makers moved the Supreme Court of India on Monday (January 12) against the stay order passed by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court over the certification of the film.
The new release date of Jana Nayagan is likely to be announced after the court verdict.