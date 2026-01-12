Jana Nayagan: Makers Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Move Supreme Court Against Madras HC Stay On CBFC Certification

Jana Nayagan controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with the film producer KVN Productions filing an appeal challenging the Madras High Court's interim order on the film's release.
Earlier, a single-judge Bench of the Madras HC had ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give the censor certificate to the film.
Jana Nayagan is touted to be Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he ventures into full-time politics.
Jana Nayagan censor row has reached the Supreme Court as makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have approached the apex court, challenging the Madras High Court’s interim stay on a single judge’s direction to grant a U/A certificate to the film. They filed a special leave petition, which will reportedly be heard tomorrow (January 13) at 11 am.
Jana Nayagan makers move Supreme Court against Madras High Court stay on the film's release
According to Live Law, KVN Productions LLP, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, filed a Special Leave Petition today morning against the order passed by a division bench of the High Court last Friday.
Vijay-starrer, which was scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, faced a roadblock, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson decided on January 6 to refer the film to the Revising Committee. This came after the Examining Committee of the board's Chennai Regional Office agreed to grant U/A 16+ certification after certain edits.
The makers filed a plea in the Madras High Court, seeking the immediate issuance of the censor certificate.
On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal on the same day over the U/A certification of the film. The censor board suggested that the film should be given an A certificate. The appeal was heard by the Madras High Court Chief Justice's bench, which issued a stay order on Jana Nayagan's release.