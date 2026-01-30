Jana Nayagan Release Update: CBFC Files Caveat In Supreme Court Amid Vijay Film Row

CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court over Jana Nayagan case.
Madras High Court division bench revives certification hearing.
Vijay film delay sparks political and legal debate.
Jana Nayagan release update has entered another critical phase, with the Central Board of Film Certification filing a caveat in the Supreme Court. The move signals the censor body’s intent to be heard before any interim relief is granted to the makers of the Vijay-starrer, which continues to await certification.
CBFC Caveat Explained: What It Means for Jana Nayagan
The legal tussle began after Jana Nayagan failed to receive clearance from the CBFC and was subsequently referred to the Revision Committee. While a single judge of the Madras High Court earlier directed the board to issue a UA certificate, that order was later stayed by a division bench, reopening the certification process and pushing the film deeper into uncertainty.
By filing a caveat, the CBFC has formally requested the Supreme Court to ensure no ex parte orders are passed without hearing its arguments. This step follows speculation that the film’s producers may approach the apex court after the Madras High Court set aside the single judge’s direction. The division bench observed that the CBFC had not been given adequate time to file its counter before the earlier order was issued.
Until the matter is reheard before a single judge at the Madras High Court, Jana Nayagan cannot be released theatrically. The certification row remains unresolved, with no immediate clarity on when the process will conclude.
Political Overtones add to Vijay film controversy
Amid the legal developments, Vijay’s father Chandrasekhar has alleged political pressure behind the repeated delays. He claimed that Vijay’s entry into politics has unsettled established forces in Tamil Nadu, adding a larger political context to the Jana Nayagan censor row.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju alongside Vijay. For now, Jana Nayagan remains stuck between courtrooms and certification panels, its fate tied firmly to judicial outcomes.