Jana Nayagan Release Update: CBFC Files Caveat In Supreme Court Amid Vijay Film Row

The Jana Nayagan release update takes a new turn as the CBFC files a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing before any order is passed.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court over Jana Nayagan case.

  • Madras High Court division bench revives certification hearing.

  • Vijay film delay sparks political and legal debate.

Jana Nayagan release update has entered another critical phase, with the Central Board of Film Certification filing a caveat in the Supreme Court. The move signals the censor body’s intent to be heard before any interim relief is granted to the makers of the Vijay-starrer, which continues to await certification.

CBFC Caveat Explained: What It Means for Jana Nayagan

The legal tussle began after Jana Nayagan failed to receive clearance from the CBFC and was subsequently referred to the Revision Committee. While a single judge of the Madras High Court earlier directed the board to issue a UA certificate, that order was later stayed by a division bench, reopening the certification process and pushing the film deeper into uncertainty.

By filing a caveat, the CBFC has formally requested the Supreme Court to ensure no ex parte orders are passed without hearing its arguments. This step follows speculation that the film’s producers may approach the apex court after the Madras High Court set aside the single judge’s direction. The division bench observed that the CBFC had not been given adequate time to file its counter before the earlier order was issued.

Jana Nayagan censor case explained - IMDb
Jana Nayagan Censor Row Timeline: How Vijay’s Final Film Got Stuck In A Legal Maze

BY Aishani Biswas

Until the matter is reheard before a single judge at the Madras High Court, Jana Nayagan cannot be released theatrically. The certification row remains unresolved, with no immediate clarity on when the process will conclude.

Related Content
Related Content

Political Overtones add to Vijay film controversy

Amid the legal developments, Vijay’s father Chandrasekhar has alleged political pressure behind the repeated delays. He claimed that Vijay’s entry into politics has unsettled established forces in Tamil Nadu, adding a larger political context to the Jana Nayagan censor row.

Vijay's father on Jana Nayagan delay - Wikipeedia, X
Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About Jana Nayagan Delay: He Is Not Afraid Of Anything

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju alongside Vijay. For now, Jana Nayagan remains stuck between courtrooms and certification panels, its fate tied firmly to judicial outcomes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus