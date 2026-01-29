Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About Jana Nayagan Delay: He Is Not Afraid Of Anything

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026, has been delayed due to the ongoing legal battle between the film's production house and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over censorship. Jana Nayagan's release date remains uncertain. Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, has finally broken his silence over the delay. He said that people entering politics for the first time will face such challenges and hurdles.