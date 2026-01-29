Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About Jana Nayagan Delay: He Is Not Afraid Of Anything

Vijay's Jana Nayagan does not have a confirmed release date due to the ongoing legal challenges.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Vijay's father has addressed the delay in Jana Nayagan's release.
The Tamil film was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026.
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026, has been delayed due to the ongoing legal battle between the film's production house and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over censorship. Jana Nayagan's release date remains uncertain. Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, has finally broken his silence over the delay. He said that people entering politics for the first time will face such challenges and hurdles.
Vijay's father opens up about Jana Nayagan delay
According to reports, speaking to the media, Chandrasekhar said, “It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles.”
He also said that people very well know the circumstances that are causing delays in Jana Nayagan's release. “The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright,” he added.
“After Vijay entered politics, young people and women are discussing politics. They are more articulate than me,” he said further.
Jana Nayagan censor row latest update
Directed by H Vinoth, the action thriller marks Vijay's final film before political plunge. The Madras High Court recently set aside a single judge's order that had directed the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film.
The High Court observed that the board should have been given adequate time to file its counter. It sent the case back to the single judge. The next hearing is likely to happen soon.
Till then, the new release date of Jana Nayagan can't be announced.
Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.