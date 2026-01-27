Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras High Court Sends The Case Back To Single Judge For Fresh Hearing

Madras High Court hears Jana Nayagan censor case

No relief for Jana Nayagan. The High Court has cancelled the earlier order, which was in favour of the film, and sent the case back to the single judge for a fresh hearing. The court said that the single judge should have given time to file a counter-affidavit. The bench allowed the production house (KVN Productions) to amend the prayer in its writ petition.