Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras High Court Sends The Case Back To Single Judge For Fresh Hearing

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which is touted as his final film before his full-time plunge into politics, was caught in a prolonged legal battle due to certification issues. The Madras High Court on January 20, 2026, heard a writ appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging the single judge's order (January 9, 2026) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to Jana Nayagan. However, the bench reserved its order, and the case was heard again today (January 27, 2026).
Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan have sent the matter to single judge for fresh consideration.
No relief for Jana Nayagan. The High Court has cancelled the earlier order, which was in favour of the film, and sent the case back to the single judge for a fresh hearing. The court said that the single judge should have given time to file a counter-affidavit. The bench allowed the production house (KVN Productions) to amend the prayer in its writ petition.
What the High Court said
The HC directed the makers to amend its petition before the writ court and challenge the CBFC chairperson’s order. It also stated that the single judge should not have gone into merits of the case without giving an opportunity to the CBFC and in absence of prayer challenging the Chairperson’s order.
According to Bar and Bench, the Division Bench, in its order stated, "Single-judge ought not to have gone into merits. Decision of the writ court has to go, the appeal is allowed and the impugned order is set aside. The writ petitioner is given opportunity to amend the writ petition."
Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai and Advocate Vijayan Subramaniam appeared for the production house. ASG ARL Sundaresan represented the CBFC.
With this, Jana Nayagan's release date still remains uncertain.