Jana Nayagan: Makers Claim Amazon Threatened To Sue Due To Lack Of Clarity On Release Date

Jana Nayagan censor case

Originally, the film was submitted to CBFC for certification on December 18, 2025. The makers received an initial communication on December 22 that a U/A 16+ certificate would be granted after the recommended cuts were made. However, on Jan 5, 2026, there was a communication to the producers that there had been a complaint against the film, due to which they had referred the film to the Revising Committee. Following this, the makers filed a case against the censor board for the delay in issuance of the certificate.