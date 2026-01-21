Jana Nayagan: Makers Claim Amazon Threatened To Sue Due To Lack Of Clarity On Release Date

Amazon warned Jana Nayagan producers that legal action would be taken if there was no clarity on the release date.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Amazon threatened to sue Jana Nayagan makers over release date issues Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court heard the case regarding the censor certificate of Vijay's Jana Nayagan on Tuesday.

  • During the hearing, the producers claimed that Amazon warned them to sue, as there was no certainty regarding the film's release date.

  • Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit the screens on January 9.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (January 20) reserved its verdict in the appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the single bench's order directing the board to issue a U/A certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Jana Nayagan. The highly anticipated film was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, but was postponed due to censorship issues, followed by a legal battle.

During the hearing, senior advocate Satish Parasaran, who appeared for KVN Productions, claimed that Amazon warned of suing the producers as there was no certainty regarding the film's release date.

Madras High Court's verdict on Jana Nayagan censor case - IMDb
Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeal Filed By CBFC Over U/A Certificate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan Amazon controversy

According to Live Law, during the hearing, Parasaran, representing the production house, stated that the producers approached the court after there was 'no communication' from the CBFC between December 25 and January 5, despite multiple requests for updates.

The senior advocate revealed that Amazon had warned the producers of a possible lawsuit due to the lack of clarity on Jana Nayagan's release date. He argued that they were provided with only a 'communication' and not a formal 'order' that could be contested in court, which led them choose legal path.

Related Content
Related Content

The advocate also argued that the producers were advised to reinsert previously deleted scenes before sending the film to the revising committee, which he called a ‘meaningless and empty exercise’.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG), representing the CBFC, questioned the producers about announcing a release date before certification was granted. To this, the producers countered that no producer announces the release date after obtaining the certificate, and cited Dhurandhar 2 example, which has already announced a release date for March.

Sudha Kongara clears the air on the Parasakthi release row. - Instagram
Sudha Kongara Calls Vijay The 'Biggest Star', Clears Parasakthi–Jana Nayagan Clash Rumours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jana Nayagan censor case

Originally, the film was submitted to CBFC for certification on December 18, 2025. The makers received an initial communication on December 22 that a U/A 16+ certificate would be granted after the recommended cuts were made. However, on Jan 5, 2026, there was a communication to the producers that there had been a complaint against the film, due to which they had referred the film to the Revising Committee. Following this, the makers filed a case against the censor board for the delay in issuance of the certificate.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Preview: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Series To Sort Out Batting woes

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Into Round Three; Bhambri/Goransson Advance In Men's Doubles

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Highlights, AO 2026: American Sees Off Serbian Opponent To Book Third Round Spot

  3. Alcaraz Vs Hanfmann Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Spaniard Fights Back Against German On Rod Laver Arena

  4. Potapova Vs Raducanu Highlights, Australian Open 2026: British No. 1 Makes Tame Second Round Exit

  5. Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka Scrapes Through First Round After Fashion Statement

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeal Filed By CBFC Over U/A Certificate

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  4. China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

  5. Bangladesh Tribunal Defers Verdict Against Eight Policemen Over 2024 Protest Killings

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins