Thalapathy Vijay, born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and has recently ventured into politics with the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. As the son of film director S.A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, Vijay's entry into the film industry was almost predestined. He made his cinematic debut as a child actor in 1984 and became a superstar known for his charismatic screen presence and mass appeal.

Vijay's transition from cinema to politics mirrors the paths of several other Tamil actors like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, who successfully leveraged their film popularity in political careers. Announcing his political entry in February 2024, Vijay aims to address the issues of corruption and the caste divide with his party, promising a transparent, caste-free, and efficient administration. His party is not contesting the 2024 general elections and is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Throughout his film career, Vijay has been known for his role in blockbusters and his involvement in philanthropy and social causes, which has helped him maintain a robust connection with his fan base. This connection is likely to be a significant asset in his political career. His fans, organized under Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, have participated in various social activities across Tamil Nadu, further indicating his grassroots approach to politics.

Vijay's approach to his new political role is characterized by a desire for substantial change and a focus on egalitarian principles, aligning with the broader values of equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution. His political platform aims to resonate with the everyday concerns of ordinary people, focusing on governance free from the malpractices that often plague politics.