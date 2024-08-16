All eyes are on Thalapathy Vijay. Fans of the actor have been waiting with bated breath for any update about the actor’s last film. Vijay recently joined politics and is all set to bid adieu to the showbiz. Amidst this, director H Vinoth has confirmed that he would be directing the actor’s last movie. He made this announcement at an award show in Chennai.
Speaking at the Magudam Awards in Chennai, director H Vinoth has confirmed for the first time that he would be directing Thalapathy Vijay. He mentioned that the movie will be a commercial film and not a political film as speculated by the fans. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers of ‘Thalapathy 69’, the news has sent Vijay’s fans into a frenzy.
The award show was organized in Chennai on August 15. The director shared the stage with Annamalai and director Vasanth Sai. He also spoke about Vijay and Ajith Kumar at the event. He called Vijay a “simple thinking individual” while he called Ajith an “abstract thinking individual.”
In February, the actor launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said, “My prolonged commitment to politics is not merely a profession but a sacred duty to the people. Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavour. So, I will complete the project I have accepted now, making sure that it doesn’t affect my political service. And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu fully, without any distractions.”
On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of ‘GOAT’ or ‘The Greatest Of All Time.’ He will share the screen with Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran. The movie has been helmed by Venkat Prabhu and it will release in cinemas on September 5.
H Vinoth, on the other hand, was last seen directing Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu.’