South Cinema

'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry

H Vinoth has confirmed that he will be directing Thalapathy Vijay's last film. The actor will join politics after fulfilling his movie commitments.

H Vinoth to direct Thalapathy Vijays last film
Thalapathy Vijay, H Vinoth Photo: X
info_icon

All eyes are on Thalapathy Vijay. Fans of the actor have been waiting with bated breath for any update about the actor’s last film. Vijay recently joined politics and is all set to bid adieu to the showbiz. Amidst this, director H Vinoth has confirmed that he would be directing the actor’s last movie. He made this announcement at an award show in Chennai.

Speaking at the Magudam Awards in Chennai, director H Vinoth has confirmed for the first time that he would be directing Thalapathy Vijay. He mentioned that the movie will be a commercial film and not a political film as speculated by the fans. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers of ‘Thalapathy 69’, the news has sent Vijay’s fans into a frenzy.

The award show was organized in Chennai on August 15. The director shared the stage with Annamalai and director Vasanth Sai. He also spoke about Vijay and Ajith Kumar at the event. He called Vijay a “simple thinking individual” while he called Ajith an “abstract thinking individual.”

In February, the actor launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said, “My prolonged commitment to politics is not merely a profession but a sacred duty to the people. Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavour. So, I will complete the project I have accepted now, making sure that it doesn’t affect my political service. And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu fully, without any distractions.”

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of ‘GOAT’ or ‘The Greatest Of All Time.’ He will share the screen with Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran. The movie has been helmed by Venkat Prabhu and it will release in cinemas on September 5.

H Vinoth, on the other hand, was last seen directing Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  2. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  3. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  4. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
  5. Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Parts Of WB Observe 12-Hr Bandh; 19 Held Over RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism
  3. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today
  4. The Many Rapes Of India's Transgender Citizens
  5. The Freedom To Bleed Is True Independence
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  2. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  3. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  5. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  4. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  5. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign