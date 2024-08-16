In February, the actor launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said, “My prolonged commitment to politics is not merely a profession but a sacred duty to the people. Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavour. So, I will complete the project I have accepted now, making sure that it doesn’t affect my political service. And I will embark on this journey to serve the people of Tamil Nadu fully, without any distractions.”