Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Appeals House Arrest Order

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro appealed against a house arrest order on Wednesday
He was placed under house arrest on Monday
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday appealed against a house arrest order that was imposed earlier, reported Reuters. He was placed under house arrest on Monday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order citing a failure to comply with restraining orders he had imposed on Bolsonaro for allegedly courting U.S. President Donald Trump's interference in the case.
Bolsonaro’s lawyers argued that he had not violated the house arrest and appealed for the house arrest order to be voted on by a wider panel of Supreme Court justices.
The appeal comes after the terms of his house arrest were eased down in the case, allowing family members to visit without prior authorisation. The order applied to Bolsonaro’s sons and daughter, grandchildren and close relatives of his wife, AP reported.
The leader is on trial for allegedly masterminding a coup to retain his position in the office despite his loss to the current president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. The case has roped in US into the South American nations internal matter with Donald Trump calling the persecution to be a witch hunt. He has also linked his decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods to Bolsonaro’s case, AP reported.
The court had earlier ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor and obey a curfew while the proceedings were underway. Many in Brazil have termed these conditions as harsh.
Long-time Supreme Court justice Glimar Mendes has called US interference in Brazil’s sovereignty as abnormal and unacceptable infringement on Brazil’s sovereignty.